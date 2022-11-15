Read full article on original website
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential
In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
NJ lawmakers refine concealed-carry measure
In Trenton, a gun bill designed to limit concealed carry in New Jersey went from the fast track to getting pulled last month. It’s now back in front of the Assembly where lawmakers are considering the constitutionality of some of the language that’s since been refined — like the definition of a weapon.
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline
TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
NJ Man With 5 Prior Felonies Gets Long Prison Sentence For Lots of Guns
Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms. 29-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman previously pleaded to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in...
Pa. House update: Republican maintains lead in Bucks County seat with count complete
Republican Joe Hogan emerged Wednesday with a lead for a still-undecided state House seat in Bucks County after counting of all remaining approved provisional and flagged mail-in ballots. Hogan’s lead in the 142nd District seat, after final reviews and processing of questioned mail ballots and provisional votes cast on Election...
Gov. Murphy: Review of New Jersey’s COVID-19 response could begin within days
Gov. Murphy first announced in April 2020 that the state would have a full examination of how it handled the pandemic.
Murphy administration: Former NJ first lady Lucinda Florio dies
Former New Jersey first lady Lucinda Florio has died, according to a statement from the Murphy administration.
A Republican and a Democrat team up and win in this NJ town
Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, Nov 8. What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in recognition and remembrance of former First Lady Lucinda Florio. “Lucinda Florio served as an active and visible First Lady who used her role to...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?
Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat
Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
Vote Restores NJ Bear Hunt, Sets its December 2022 Start Date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
NJ Overweight – It’s a Big Problem That’s Getting Bigger
It’s a heavy-duty problem, with an emphasis on heavy. According to a new WalletHub report, New Jersey ranks 40th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to the percentage of adults who are either overweight or obese. That’s the good news. On the flip...
US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals
OCEAN CITY, N.J. — (AP) — It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly...
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
