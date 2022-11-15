ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
NJ Spotlight

NJ lawmakers refine concealed-carry measure

In Trenton, a gun bill designed to limit concealed carry in New Jersey went from the fast track to getting pulled last month. It’s now back in front of the Assembly where lawmakers are considering the constitutionality of some of the language that’s since been refined — like the definition of a weapon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline

TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?

Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat

Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vote Restores NJ Bear Hunt, Sets its December 2022 Start Date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

