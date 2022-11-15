ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Theatre Centre Holding Auditions For The Color Purple: The Musical November 28-29

Auditions for The Color Purple: The Musical will be held Monday and Tuesday, November 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m. with callbacks on Thursday, December 1. This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film follows the journey of Celie, a downtrodden young African-American woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Lee University Christmas Tree Lighting 2022

We were joined by Dr. Brad Moffett and Kim Brooks with Lee University to talk about the Lee University Tree Lighting Event taking place Thursday. Lee University will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring live music, cookie decorating, and other festivities, this...
CLEVELAND, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Tilley Crowned Miss Parade of Favorites 2022

Karli Tilley, a senior elementary education major, was named Miss Parade of Favorites on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Lee University’s annual student-led showcase, featuring representatives from nine different student organizations. Tilley represented Lee’s Tennis Club and her escort for the night was Brandon Newell. Tilley was also the recipient...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Nine New Businesses Graduating From The Bootcamp For Entrepreneurs

The University of Tennessee, Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Institute (UVI), in partnership with LAUNCH, announces the inaugural graduation of its Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs. UVI’s purpose is to help aspiring entrepreneurs from Chattanooga’s underrepresented communities reach sustainable, predictable and growing profits in their businesses. The graduation celebration will be...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Readers’ Choice Dining Awards 2022 Winners

Readers voted, and the results are in! Here’s a list of all the restaurant that won the 26th Annual CityScope Magazine Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Did your favorite restaurant win?. Best Overall Restaurant: Easy Bistro. Best Geographically. Brainerd: TIE: Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine and Chopstix Viet Bistro. Cleveland:...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Naughty Cat Cafe Reaches 1000 Adoptions

Naughty Cat Café reached its milestone 1000th cat adoption on Friday, November 11th. Chowder, a five-year-old white cat with spots was the 1000th cat to be adopted from Naughty Cat Café. Chowder has a colorful past from living on the streets to living through skin cancer to now living his best life as the cherished kitty he was always meant to be.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Lookouts determining layout of new Chattanooga ballpark at foundry site

The Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) are determining the layout of a new Chattanooga ballpark on a former industrial site and may include old foundry buildings in the plan. The new Chattanooga ballpark would be part of a 141-acre Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site in the South Broad District development. At...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
indherald.com

Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery

ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
ONEIDA, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
WDEF

House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
GEORGIA STATE
Johnson City Press

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction

Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
EAST RIDGE, TN

