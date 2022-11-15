Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Giant Screen, Massive Milestone: Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Since the first frame of Into the Deep was projected on its six-story screen, countless visitors have embarked on cinematic voyages into space, below the Earth’s surface, back in time, and into the deepest depths of the ocean at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. Well … formerly countless....
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Holding Auditions For The Color Purple: The Musical November 28-29
Auditions for The Color Purple: The Musical will be held Monday and Tuesday, November 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m. with callbacks on Thursday, December 1. This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film follows the journey of Celie, a downtrodden young African-American woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.
mymix1041.com
Lee University Christmas Tree Lighting 2022
We were joined by Dr. Brad Moffett and Kim Brooks with Lee University to talk about the Lee University Tree Lighting Event taking place Thursday. Lee University will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring live music, cookie decorating, and other festivities, this...
chattanoogapulse.com
TVFCU Opens Applications For $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest To Help Support Small Businesses
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is launching three separate competitions to...
leeuniversity.edu
Tilley Crowned Miss Parade of Favorites 2022
Karli Tilley, a senior elementary education major, was named Miss Parade of Favorites on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Lee University’s annual student-led showcase, featuring representatives from nine different student organizations. Tilley represented Lee’s Tennis Club and her escort for the night was Brandon Newell. Tilley was also the recipient...
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
chattanoogapulse.com
Nine New Businesses Graduating From The Bootcamp For Entrepreneurs
The University of Tennessee, Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Institute (UVI), in partnership with LAUNCH, announces the inaugural graduation of its Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs. UVI’s purpose is to help aspiring entrepreneurs from Chattanooga’s underrepresented communities reach sustainable, predictable and growing profits in their businesses. The graduation celebration will be...
cityscopemag.com
Readers’ Choice Dining Awards 2022 Winners
Readers voted, and the results are in! Here’s a list of all the restaurant that won the 26th Annual CityScope Magazine Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Did your favorite restaurant win?. Best Overall Restaurant: Easy Bistro. Best Geographically. Brainerd: TIE: Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine and Chopstix Viet Bistro. Cleveland:...
chattanoogapulse.com
City Council Approves Rezoning To Revitalize Nuisance Motel Into Permanent Supportive Housing
On Tuesday night, the Chattanooga City Council approved the rezoning of a blighted former motel at 7725 Lee Highway to allow it to be rebuilt into permanent supportive housing for 70 Chattanoogans in need. The project is intended to transform a dilapidated, boarded-up building into a community asset that will...
chattanoogapulse.com
Naughty Cat Cafe Reaches 1000 Adoptions
Naughty Cat Café reached its milestone 1000th cat adoption on Friday, November 11th. Chowder, a five-year-old white cat with spots was the 1000th cat to be adopted from Naughty Cat Café. Chowder has a colorful past from living on the streets to living through skin cancer to now living his best life as the cherished kitty he was always meant to be.
ballparkdigest.com
Lookouts determining layout of new Chattanooga ballpark at foundry site
The Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) are determining the layout of a new Chattanooga ballpark on a former industrial site and may include old foundry buildings in the plan. The new Chattanooga ballpark would be part of a 141-acre Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site in the South Broad District development. At...
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
chattanoogacw.com
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
WDEF
House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies
BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
Johnson City Press
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction
Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
