Read full article on original website
Jimmy DeYoung
1d ago
So many people commenting without reading the article. She signed off in 2001 to any further litigation. Everything that happened to her is her lawyers and her fault.
Reply(3)
79
Galelyn
1d ago
She got everything she deserved! Come to find out she was trying to get a double pay back on something she relinquish in 2001. She is all democrat!
Reply(1)
53
Pat Zimm
1d ago
Now we know why she's always front and center about wanting him found guilty and put in prison. She signed away any of her rights, blew the money and now wants more. Gee, sounds like Stormy Daniels.
Reply
33
Related
Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo
Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
CNN — A New York judge threw out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of...
Awkward moment Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has ‘lost his old magic’ after 2024 launch
Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has 'lost his old magic'. Fox Business host Stuart Varney had Fox contributor and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on his show only to tell her after the former president’s 2024 announcement that it seemed like he has lost the “old magic”.
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying Secret Service gets charged $50 for Trump hotels. An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Stephen Colbert Hits The Jackpot With A Billion-Dollar Troll Of Trump
The "Late Show" host puts Trump's favorite conspiracy theory into a ridiculous new context.
Here's what Donald Trump's late ex-wife Ivana Trump thought about him as a husband, father, and former president
In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.
Matt Gaetz blames bad weather as he drops out of Trump’s expected 2024 event – despite 80% of flights still on
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz will skip Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential run, scheduled for later on Tuesday, despite being invited. Mr Gaetz told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he will be there “in spirit” for...
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Lara Trump's Arms in Wedding Photo Prompt Intense Discussion
The unusually long sleeves on Lara's dress at sister-in-law Tiffany Trump's wedding led to jokes online about her "missing" arms.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump's speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with...
Donald Trump Was Confronted by Ivana’s BFF at Her Gravesite Because He ‘Broke Her Heart’
Ivana Trump’s sudden death in July was the end of an era in Manhattan because at one point during her life, she, and ex Donald Trump, were a part of the city’s socialite inner circle. Now, the colorful New York City public figure had passed away and Donald Trump was left to mourn the life that he once had.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
wegotthiscovered.com
Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement
Wait, is this 2016? Did the time machine work? Oh, no, it’s just history repeating itself as Donald Trump once again puts himself forward as a candidate for the Presidential election in 2024. It feels a little less funny compared to the first time around, a time when many...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Ivana Trump's townhome that just hit the market for $26.5M was purchased on the heels of a messy divorce and reflects the opulence of Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' era
Ivana Trump's Upper East Side townhome has an asking price of $26.5 million. She purchased the home in 1992, the same year she finalized her divorce from Donald Trump. The interior reflects a bygone era of Donald Trump's celebrity and one of his favorite colors: gold. It's 1992. Ivana Trump...
Comments / 173