MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 5:46 a.m. Tuesday morning at Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two people were taken to area hospitals.

One was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time if the pedestrian was the person killed.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

