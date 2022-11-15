The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Sunday 11/06:

North Bend

• 2:14 am, intoxicated subject, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 6:01 am, prowler, 1900 block of Broadway Street.

• 7:45 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Hamilton.

• 7:49 am, 56 year old male cited result of injury multi vehicle accident, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 8:40 am, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 9:26 am, theft of bike, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 9:28 am, traffic hazard, Sherman and Virginia.

• 9:44 am, 32 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II and unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Dutch Bros.

• 10:27 am, juvenile problem, 800 block of California Avenue.

• 11:57 am, shoplifter 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 4:02 pm, 39 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Lewis and Chester.

• 8:06 pm, family dispute, 2200 block of Meade Ave.

• 8:28 pm, dispute, 3400 block of Pine Street.

Coos Bay

• 12:41 am, pedestrian accident, Newmark Avenue and Norman Avenue.

• 4:02 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, F Street and 8th Court.

• 4:04 am, 60 year old female transported to Coos County jail on Eugene Police warrant.

• 5:13 am, domestic harassment, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 5:39 am, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:08 am, theft of fuel from vehicle, 500 block of N Marple Street.

• 9:47 am, burglary, 2100 block of N 11th Street.

• 10:33 am, burglary, 900 block of Ingersoll Avenue.

• 11:24 am, burglary, 700 block of Schetter Avenue.

• 1:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of N Cammann Street.

• 2:01 pm, dog complaint, Empire Lakes.

• 4:07 pm, 42 year old male cited on four Jackson County Sheriff warrants, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.

• 4:09 pm, criminal mischief, 700 block of S Cammann St.

• 4:32 pm, 51 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, State and Oak St.

• 5:17 pm, criminal mischief, 1300 block of Newmark Ave.

• 5:33 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.

• 5:41 pm, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 6:33 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 7:14 pm, dispute, 700 block of N 14th Street.

• 7:21 pm, 24 year old male cited for theft II, criminal trespass I, fail to register as sex offender, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:26 pm, 41 year old female cited result of accident, N Broadway and Commercial Avenue.

• 11:20 pm, loud noise, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 11:46 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of Hall Avenue.

Coquille

• 1:34 am, minor in possession of liquor, N Collier Street and E 3rd Street.

• 8:44 am, criminal mischief, 800 block of W 5th Street.

Monday 11/07:

North Bend

• 8:23 am, narcotics investigation, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 8:30 am, theft from vehicle, 2400 block of Broadway Ave.

• 9:42 am, phone scam, 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue.

• 11:34 am, burglary, 1700 block of Waite Street.

• 3:19 pm, Douglas County Sheriff served 35 year old male on two North Bend Police warrants, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.

• 6:08 pm, traffic hazard, Connecticut Avenue and Sherman Avenue.

• 6:49 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Broadway.

• 7:32 pm, prowler, 2000 block of Johnson Street.

• 9:44 pm, prowler, 1500 block of Sherman.

Coos Bay

• 12:44 am, tree down, Koos Bay Boulevard and Thompson Road.

• 1:29 am, 43 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 6:34 am, tree down, Koos Bay Boulevard and Thompson Road.

• 6:57 am, 34 year old male cited on Jackson County warrant and municipal citation/public nuisance – dog bite, 500 block of S 4th Street.

• 7:03 am, burglary, 1200 N Bayshore.

• 8:14 am, Port of Portland served 26 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 7000 block of NE Airport Way.

• 9:11 am, hit and run accident, 500 block of N Broadway Street.

• 9:15 am, traffic hazard, Michigan and Schoneman St.

• 10:07 am, disturbance, 100 block of N Schoneman St.

• 10:07 am, theft of gas from vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 10:16 am, 53 year old male cited for failure to perform duties of driver, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 11:51 am, theft of utility trailer, 300 block of S 2nd St.

• 12:47 pm, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S 7th and Kruse.

• 1:11 pm, barking dog complaint, 700 block of N 9th Street.

• 2:05 pm, criminal mischief, 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 2:33 pm, theft of mail, 1900 block of Cottonwood Street.

• 5:53 pm, disorderly conduct, S Cammann & Webster.

• 6:24 pm, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and N Cammann.

• 7:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.

• 9:37 pm, 22 year old male cited for unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle, felony/22 year old female transported to Coos County jail for unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle, felony, 1000 block of S 2nd Street.

Coquille

• 4:35 pm, civil problem, 100 block of E 10th Street.

Reedsport

• 4:45 am, runaway, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

• 1:23 pm, domestic disturbance, 300 block of Ranch Road.

• 4:12 pm, animal problem, 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.

• 5:05 pm, fraud, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.

• 6:40 pm, phone harassment, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

• 9:43 pm, animal problem, 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Tuesday 11/08:

North Bend

• 5:14 am, traffic hazard, Hwy 101 and mile post 236.

• 5:33 am, traffic signal malfunction, Newmark and Sherman.

• 7:28 am, disorderly conduct, 3500 block of Broadway.

• 8:20 am, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 9:14 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and Mill Casino.

• 1:04 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Tower Street.

• 3:25 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian, Virginia and Marion.

• 3:36 pm, theft, 3800 block of Vista Drive.

• 3:52 pm, juvenile problem, 1100 block of Maine Avenue.

• 4:23 pm, theft of chainsaw, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.

• 8:23 pm, civil problem, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 8:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 3400 block of Ash Street.

• 9:44 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on assault IV domestic, 2200 block of McPherson St.

Coos Bay

• 1:11 am, loud alarm sound, 1600 block of Newmark Ave.

• 2:32 am, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:20 am, 41 year old cited result of traffic stop, Bayshore and Koos Bay.

• 8:26 am, hit and run accident, Newmark and Wall.

• 8:49 am, dispute, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:06 am, pedestrian accident, Newmark and Norman.

• 10:01 am, 29 year old female cited for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.

• 11:39 am, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.

• 12:07 pm, traffic hazard, Hall and S 4th.

• 12:31 pm, 39 year old female was transported to Coos County jail on theft I and Forgery I, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:47 pm, 45 year old male cited for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:48 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 2nd Street.

• 3:24 pm, dispute, 2nd Court alley and Lockhart.

• 4:19 pm, 51 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and harassment, 400 block of N Cammann Street.

• 4:28 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Koos Bay Blvd.

• 4:41 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.

• 5:43 pm, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Avenue.

• 6:43 pm, 32 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Newmark and Wallace.

• 8:08 pm, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 9:15 pm, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 11:01 pm, runaway juvenile, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Coquille

• 10:26 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of N Elliott Street.

• 3:30 pm, hit and run accident, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.

• 4:32 pm, fraud, 1300 block of N Henry Street.

Reedsport

• 1:10 am, disturbance, 400 block of N 18th Street.

• 2:38 am, animal problem, mile post 211 and Highway 101.

• 9:16 am, theft, 900 block of Rowe Street.

• 1:31 pm, trespassing, 400 block of N 18th Street.

• 4:12 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.

• 5:37 pm, protection order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.

• 7:55 pm, trespassing, 2600 block of Frontage Road.