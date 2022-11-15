ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Lessons in Improving Medical Diagnosis Can Translate to Problem-solving in All Professions

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqk3g_0jBX7caA00

What’s causing my patient’s symptoms? Early in his medical career, Gurpreet Dhaliwal understood that accurately answering that question was the foundation of effective, efficient, and equitable medical care.

Doctors get the diagnosis right nine times out of 10, with individual and systems factors accounting for the 10 percent difference, said Dhaliwal, one of the country’s most respected and skillful diagnosticians. He is known for demonstrating his craft on stage, impressing medical professionals with his spot-on analysis of complex cases.

“I’m really interested in how doctors think and how doctors get better at thinking,” he said in an episode of The Curbsiders, an internal medicine podcast. “Someone who loves their craft so much that they are on the path to perfection is both serene and inspiring. It’s the mindset I hope we would all have with our work.”

Dhaliwal will offer 10 approaches clinicians can adopt in the quest to become better diagnosticians in a public lecture at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. The lessons and approaches have implications for reasoning, judgment, and decision-making that apply to all professions and will interest people from a wide range of backgrounds.

The talk is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture series, named for Maury Strauss, a Roanoke businessman and longtime community benefactor who recognized the importance of bringing scientific thought-leaders to Roanoke.

The public lecture will be held in the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at 2 Riverside Circle on Virginia Tech’s Roanoke campus. Attendees are invited to a 5 p.m. reception preceding the talk, which is also available via Zoom .

“Dhaliwal’s lessons can be applied to medicine, research, business, and many other areas of life,” said Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. “We are fortunate to be able to bring his insights and approach to the entire Roanoke community and are inspired by the intellectual curiosity evident in his work. We are fortunate to be able to share his lessons with the institute, medical and graduate students, local clinicians and the wider community.”

Dhaliwal acknowledges the challenge. He said he realized that to improve, he needed to expose himself to more medical cases. “So I started thinking about, what can I do to put more cases in front of myself? This is an odd question because docs are really busy.”

He drew inspiration from a variety of fields, Dhaliwal said. “In chess, music, or sports, they train all day long and then have an hour of performance once a week, and ours is the exact opposite. We’re performing all day long.”

One strategy is finding how to eke out an hour or more for training a few times a week. “We owe it to ourselves and we owe it to our patients to get better and better.”

Dhaliwal is a clinician-educator and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. He is also the site director of the internal medicine clerkship at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he teaches medical students and residents in the emergency department, urgent care clinic, inpatient wards, outpatient clinic, and morning report. His academic interests are the cognitive processes underlying diagnostic reasoning and clinical problem-solving and the study of diagnostic expertise.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation

SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient

Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Ferrum To Hold Ribbon Cutting for New Nature’s Writers Trail

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nature’s Writers Trail at Ferrum College is planned for this Thurs., Nov. 17, at Chapman Pond (near Dyer Hall) at 11:30 a.m. The community is invited to the event, which will include an opportunity for a guided hike, hot cider and snacks. The Nature’s Writers Trail is an interpretive trail […]
FERRUM, VA
NBC12

Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
RICHMOND, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Cycling for Safety: Olympians Visit Virginia Tech

Cyclists from the Team Twenty24 Cycling Training program visited the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s Virginia Smart Roads — a state-of-the-art, closed test-bed, research facility managed by the institute — to discuss bicycle safety and future collaborations. “Cyclist fatalities have been on the rise for the past decade,” said Zac Doerzaph, executive director of Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI). […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
COVINGTON, VA
The Roanoke Star

HopeTree Emergency Housing For Displaced Children Going Into Immediate Service

Program is in partnership with the Roanoke City and Roanoke County Departments of Social Services. HopeTree Family Services, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, is addressing the need for safe placements for children in foster care with the unveiling of temporary housing for displaced children.  At a ribbon cutting and open house, guests […]
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
941
Followers
449
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy