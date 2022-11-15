ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cw34.com

Dry and pleasant through midweek, late week cool front

Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. At the beach, winds SE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. Elevated rip current risk. Another mild start to...

