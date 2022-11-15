Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
cw34.com
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
cw34.com
Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
cw34.com
DeSantis: 'We just finished this election. People just need to chill out a bit...'
MATLACHA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is awarding money to victims of Hurricane Ian and to three colleges for workforce education, but he ended his remarks with a quick political note. "Thank you for your support of me last Tuesday night. That was a huge,...
cw34.com
Police: Small plane crashes in the Everglades, passenger and pilot unharmed
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane was found upside-down after it crashed in the Everglades. The Miami-Dade Police Department said its Aviation Unit was conducting an aerial patrol when the pilot noticed a downed airplane in the swamp at 1:30 p.m. Officers said the pilot and passenger onboard...
cw34.com
Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
cw34.com
Dry and pleasant through midweek, late week cool front
Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. At the beach, winds SE 10 mph. Seas 2-4 feet. Elevated rip current risk. Another mild start to...
