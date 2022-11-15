Couples Goals: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Get Cute and Cozy at the Lakers Game

The power couple were spotted on a courtside date night.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoy date night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted courtside as the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Nov. 13. The couple got to witness a victory at Crypto.com Arena, as the Lakers won, 116-103. The pair, who are parents to daughter, Wyatt, and son, Dimitri, enjoyed a rare public date night out on the town and were seen snuggling and laughing throughout the game.

Kunis and Kutcher have long been “couples goals,” even before they were a real-life couple. The duo, who first met when they co-starred on That 70’s Show as Jackie and Kelso in the late ’90s, eventually turned their fictional romance into a love story when they began dating in 2012. The pair then tied the knot three years later.

Whether taking part in social media trends or sharing snapshots from their lives , their loving banter is often on display on Kutcher’s social media feeds. Last month, he shared a video via Twitter to promote his wife’s new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive , in which Kunis can be overheard in the background talking to the couple’s dogs.

“My wife is amazing and she’s always so supportive of me… She’s the nicest human being on the planet and I’m a lucky man. I’m the luckiest boy alive,” Kutcher says through a grin in the video, while Kunis can be heard giggling in the background.

