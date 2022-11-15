Dua Lipa’s Viral Pink Fishnet Dress Featured an Embroidered SpongeBob Character on Her Pasties

The singer shows off a barely-there look designed by Italian streetwear brand GCDS.

SpongeBob SquarePants may live in a pineapple under the sea, but he and his BFF Patrick are apparently more fashion-forward than most of us gave them credit for.

If you don’t particularly associate high fashion with cartoons, think again! Dua Lipa nearly broke the internet when she posted a series of Instagram images featuring herself clad in a sheer, pink fishnet dress embellished with Patrick Star pasties.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The bold SpongeBob-themed gown was made by GCDS, an Italian streetwear brand owned and operated by brothers Giuliano and Giorado Calza, who serve as the company’s creative director and CEO, respectively.

The brand is taking a pop-culture-like approach with its spring-summer 2023 line, which includes a number of SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired looks. Giuliano has previewed a number of the line’s garments on his Instagram account , which also include a puffy, pink Patrick Star jacket, a fishnet dress with SpongeBob pasties, a sheer pink dress featuring a bedazzled SpongeBob riding a jellyfish and more, all of which are sure to delight fans of the beloved Nickelodeon classic.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The brand shared and pinned the same set of images Lipa did in her viral post on its official Instagram account , along with the caption “SHE’S A STAR ! ⭐️ ⭐”

GCDS, which stands for “God Can’t Destroy Streetwear,” caters to those who are drawn to fun fashion, and the brand features a number of additional quirky collaborations, including Hello Kitty , Looney Tunes and Bratz .

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!