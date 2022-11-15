ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Hollywood man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Weston won $1 million from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Daniel Whitley, 61, purchased his winning ticket from the Publix at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy