cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
cbs12.com
Hollywood man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Weston won $1 million from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Daniel Whitley, 61, purchased his winning ticket from the Publix at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The...
cbs12.com
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
cbs12.com
Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
cbs12.com
DeSantis: 'We just finished this election. People just need to chill out a bit...'
MATLACHA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is awarding money to victims of Hurricane Ian and to three colleges for workforce education, but he ended his remarks with a quick political note. "Thank you for your support of me last Tuesday night. That was a huge,...
cbs12.com
Police: Small plane crashes in the Everglades, passenger and pilot unharmed
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane was found upside-down after it crashed in the Everglades. The Miami-Dade Police Department said its Aviation Unit was conducting an aerial patrol when the pilot noticed a downed airplane in the swamp at 1:30 p.m. Officers said the pilot and passenger onboard...
cbs12.com
Texas governor calls for investigation into county elections after alleged mishaps
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation Monday following alleged election mishaps at several polling places in the state. Abbott, who won last week's gubernatorial election against Beto O'Rourke, reported there were frustrated voters in Harris County. "Voters in Harris County were frustrated by...
