Oryen ICO outmatches all predictions with 110% price increase. Will Big Eyes and Polygon holders react fast enough and invest?

By Press Release
coinchapter.com
 5 days ago
coinchapter.com

Incredible Launch Will Rocket Uniglo.io Past Fantom And Basic Attention Token

Crypto continues to move at a breakneck speed and continuously surprises investors. Good news mingles with bad, but the events have only shaken out weak hands. Experienced traders have been loading up on the dip and building their portfolios. The prevailing market conditions offer investors once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunities. And a...
coinchapter.com

Mosdex Continues To Grow Its Arbitrage Platform – How It Can Help Crypto Users Earn Passive Income

Mosdex, an arbitrage trading platform, continues to grow its user base amongst crypto users interested in passive income streams. Mosdex is planning for continued growth by enhancing its infrastructure and rolling out support for additional cryptocurrencies. By capitalizing on inefficiencies it sees in other arbitrage trading platforms, Mosdex believes it is poised to gain significant market share.
coinchapter.com

Oryen named one of the best altcoins in 2022, besides IMPT, Calvaria, and Big Eyes

Oryen Network has been picked as one of 2022’s best projects. According to Business2Community, Oryen’s presale is the most anticipated. The project’s native token has already grown 2X in weeks after the launch. Other budding crypto projects include IMPT, Calvaria, and Big Eyes. Having a positive review...
coinchapter.com

Looking for the Next BNB Invest In Tron And BudBlockz Now

The market value of altcoins was 21% higher in July 2021, at $740 billion. The market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) had already made their marks, but the battle for third place was still ongoing, at least in terms of the total value. Cardano (ADA) was valued at $46...
coinchapter.com

Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1 Billion Emergency Loan, Halt Withdrawals

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – According to reports, crypto lender Genesis is seeking a $1 Billion emergency loan by Monday and has halted customer withdrawals on its platform. The document accessed by the Journal cites a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet”. The firm...
coinchapter.com

Litecoin Price Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why LTC Could Outpace BTC and ETH

Litecoin price remained well supported and climbed above $60. LTC/USD is trading above a major bullish trend line with support at $60.50 on the 4-hours chart. The price could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $64.00 resistance zone. Litecoin(LTC) price is showing positive signs above the $60 level. LTC/USD...
coinchapter.com

How and why is Tether linked to the FTX crisis?

Lucknow(CoinChapter):Several cryptocurrencies have had to bare the brunt of FTX’s collapse. Recently, questions were raised on whether Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, would survive the ongoing market turmoil. Popular YouTuber and social media user @Coffeezilla, who is well known for voicing opinions against SafeMoon, raised some concerns...
coinchapter.com

BitLend is live: The World Biggest Distributed Network Powered by BTT

BitLend is a new lending and borrowing protocol native to the BitTorrent chain. It has gained the attention of crypto experts, influencers and communities, and continues to do so due to its remarkable features and qualities. Bitlend is more than your average DeFi application and offers more opportunities for growth.
coinchapter.com

CentroFi Announces Upcoming Launches of Its Token and Ecosystem

CentroFi, a soon-to-be launched financial ecosystem in the Web3 space, today announced the dates of its token and ecosystem launches to be November 27th and December 3rd respectively. “The 1 week spacing between token and ecosystem launches had been deliberately planned to allow the stabilizing of token liquidity, and for...
TheConversationAU

It's time to add climate change and net-zero emissions to the RBA's top 3 economic goals

Increasingly, climate change is at the centre of government decision-making. This year’s federal budget devoted pages to an examination of the fiscal impact of climate change; Treasury has established a climate change modelling unit; and it’ll be front and centre of next year’s intergenerational report. Yet it is still nowhere near the centre of the deliberations of Australia’s Reserve Bank – one of the nation’s most important economic decision-making institutions. The Reserve Bank’s enabling legislation is the Reserve Bank Act 1959. That 63-year old legislation requires the bank to make decisions that are directed to the “greatest advantage of the people...
coinchapter.com

Meme Coins like Shiba Inu and DOGE got a new player with Tamadoge – Oryen aims to establish itself as a Major Staking Platform

If you’re looking for a new crypto gem that provides a steady stream of passive income, Oryen (ORY) should be your primary consideration. This project just started its fourth presale phase, with a price tag already more than twice what it was when the presale began. Not only that, but ORY has a strong team of experienced developers and a clear roadmap for the future.
coinchapter.com

Lessons Crypto Investors Can Learn from Solana’s Price Nosedive

While Solana’s crash from its crypto moon landing is probably aging news, investors have the potential to learn some lessons from its infamy. Not only does it denote the tightwire walkway that many Bitcoin competitor currencies have to traverse, but it shows the market brutality for newbie coins. In...
coinchapter.com

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9B Worth of Stocks in Q3

Berkshire Hathaway spent of whopping $9 billion on stocks during the third quarter of 2022. Warren Buffett's long-term philosophy is to buy when others think you should sell, and visa-versa. Berkshire’s purchase of an additional 5.99 million shares of Occidental Petroleum hit a home run in profits for the company....
coinchapter.com

Loong launches a new version: Everyone is a part of the web3 ecosystem

Since the arrival of Loong, it has been adorned by everyone because of its unlimited storage space and speed. Recently, Loong has made further innovations. Its PC and mobile phone ends are optimized and upgraded synchronously, which makes it easy to operate and more powerful. This updated version continues to provide users with free storage space, and also brings more exploration for users in web3 social interaction.

