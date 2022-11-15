Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Dealer Stock Slightly Improved In October
At this point, it’s old news that the Ford Bronco is a highly coveted vehicle, and has been one since it’s introduction in 2021. As Ford Authority previously reported, that will also be the case for the 2023 model year, as the order banks will not open to new retail customers. Essentially, anyone who hasn’t already reserved or placed an order for one is out of luck, unless they happen to snag one sitting at their local Ford dealer. As The Blue Oval’s October 2022 U.S. sales report illustrates, that may have gotten a bit easier for buyers last month.
gmauthority.com
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
fordauthority.com
We Render A Hypothetical 2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R
The all-new, next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was finally unveiled in mid-September. The seventh generation pony car has a robust lineup, including performance models such as the Mustang GT, Mustang Dark Horse, as well as more approachable variants like the Mustang EcoBoost. However, The Blue Oval is in the midst of a pivot toward a lineup composed of utility and off-road vehicles, and with that in mind, it might be time for the automaker to consider introducing an off-road-ready variant of the Mustang. Ford Authority rendered what that could look like.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why 2023 Ford Transit Trail Has The Blue Oval Front Grille
Ford recently debuted the 2023 Ford Transit Trail, bringing an off-road-ready van to the North American market. However, a variation of the Transit Trail has been on sale in Europe for several years. While the two vehicles share a name and the basic underpinnings, the variants differ from one another, and can be easily told apart by the front grille design. Ford Authority recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of the Ford Transit Trail team to find out more about the decision to switch up the grille for the American version.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
fordauthority.com
Watch Special Ford Towing Livestream Event Right Here: Video
The 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup debuted a short while ago, with the all-new pickup gaining a ton of new features designed to improve towing, hauling, and overall functionality for owners and business who depend on their trucks for their livelihoods. As Ford Authority previously reported, pickups from The Blue Oval are generally among the top considered models buyers look for when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. Additionally, Ford trucks helped the brand maintain high loyalty rates in a recent J.D. Power survey. With so many current and future truck owners out there, the automaker has revealed that it will host a livestream event mostly dedicated to towing tips.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Fiesta Supplies Secured Despite Cancellation
The Ford Fiesta remains a popular vehicle in the United Kingdom and has been sold in Europe and other markets for decades. But that will come to an end next spring, when production of the subcompact at the Cologne Assembly plant makes way for an upcoming EV. It was unclear how M-Sport would accommodate the change, as the organization relies heavily on the Ford Fiesta for its rally programs, but it turns out its relationship with Ford allowed M-Sport the opportunity to secure enough of a supply for years to come.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Discount Non-Existent In November 2022
The Blue Oval is not offering a Ford Mustang Mach-E discount in November 2022, meaning there are no incentives, cash back deals, financial offers or other discounts available. This continues a trend wherein FoMoCo has not offered incentives for the electric crossover since the beginning of 2022. Ford Mustang Mach-E...
fordauthority.com
We Render A Hypothetical Ford Maverick SUV
The Ford Maverick debuted in 2021 and has been in extremely high demand since it started arriving at dealers. In fact, demand has been so strong that 2023 Ford Maverick order banks closed almost as soon as they opened. Unfortunately, Ford has been unable to fulfill every order, and many 2022 model year order holders will likely have to wait until next year to get their compact pickup. That situation practically guarantees that the company will not expand its lineup to include any other model that departs significantly from the established playbook, but we went ahead and rendered what a hypothetical Maverick SUV would look like anyway.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sales Place First In Segment In Third Quarter 2022
Ford Explorer sales increased in United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Explorer deliveries totaled 53,326 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 27 percent compared to 41,933 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year,...
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Is Top Choice In 2022 EV Truck Survey
The Ford F-150 Lightning arrived at U.S. dealers earlier this year, and is averaging about 2,500 units sold per month in sales. Buyers consistently rank it as the EV pickup they’d most likely buy, and it has already won over Tesla owners and Ram pickup owners, with conquest sales representing the vast majority of sales, at least at this juncture. As such, it isn’t too surprising that the Lightning once again occupied the top spot in the Autolist 2022 EV Truck Survey, as EV buyers and current pickup owners rated it as their first choice in the segment for the second year in a row.
fordauthority.com
Ford Connected Vehicle Data To Be Utilized By CerebrumX
The Blue Oval’s push to offer connect vehicle services has been in motion for several years, now, with all modern vehicles packing an embedded modem as standard equipment. This has allowed the company to offer its own branded insurance service within the FordPass app, in addition to partnerships with established companies like Allstate and State Farm. Today, the company announced that CerebrumX will utilize connected vehicle data from Ford and Lincoln vehicles for usage-based insurance programs.
fordauthority.com
1964 Lincoln Continental Owned By LBJ Up For Auction
Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States, seemed to be quite fond of his Lincoln Continental convertibles. These luxurious drop-tops carried President Johnson around his ranch in Stonewall, Texas. One of these, a 1964 Lincoln Continental convertible owned by LBJ himself, is currently searching for its next owner on Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Begins In South Africa
The next-generation Ford Ranger global rollout is still taking place, as some plants tasked with producing the mid-size pickup are getting ready to switch over to the redesigned model, while others soldier on with the current truck until next year. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Thailand Manufacturing was the first facility to start building the pickup, with examples for that plant destined for Australia and other countries in the region. Now, the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa has fully switched over to the new pickup, per an official report from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Structure Analysis: Video
Sandy Munro and his team have already spent plenty of time tearing into the Ford F-150 Lightning. They’ve praised the electric pickup for its body-in-white (BIW), its battery thermal system, its chassis, and its frunk. Now, Munro & Associates have created a detailed video regarding their thoughts on the EV pickup’s battery pack structure.
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Partnership With Manufacture 2030
The Blue Oval has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving its global environmental footprint and has recently undertaken several steps to transform its operations with a clear focus on sustainability. To that end, Ford expanded its low carbon material commitment for aluminum and steel sourcing, two key components for vehicle production, and has also secured the latter material for a future EV in Europe. Today, the automaker announced a new partnership with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says In-House EV Parts Will Save Jobs
The Blue Oval’s transition to battery electric vehicle production will introduce major changes into the automaker’s everyday operations. It is now working closer with suppliers than ever before in order to secure enough raw materials for batteries, and has formed joint-ventures with firms for EV production, the most notable project being Ford BlueOval City and BlueOval SK. That said, when it comes to EV component production, the company seems to be tweaking its strategy to bring those operations in-house, a strategy that departs from recent practices and one that may end up saving jobs, according to Jim Farley, per Automotive News.
