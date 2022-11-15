MIDDLETOWN, CT.- The Wesleyan men's hockey team opened the 2022-23 season with a win at Spurrier-Snyder Rink on Friday night. The Cardinals defeated the Connecticut College Camels 3-0 behind two goals from senior forward Go Uemura '23. The Cardinals open the season 1-0 for the 3rd time in the past four seasons. Connecticut College opens their season with a loss, moving to 0-1. The Camels have gotten the better of the Cardinals in the teams' history, holding a 42-27-5 record against Wesleyan. In their last eight meetings it has been even with each team taking four games apiece counting Friday night's Wesleyan victory. The two teams met last season, with the Camels scraping out a 2-1 win over the Cardinals, scoring two quick goals then holding on over the final two periods.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO