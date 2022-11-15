Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College students, faculty and staff give back to community at 28th Annual Service Day
Article By Colton Strader — Lyon College / Featured image: Members of the Lyon College Scots baseball team volunteer at Riverside Park in Batesville during Lyon College’s 28th Annual Service Day. A total of 224 Lyon College students, faculty and staff gathered in the cold morning hours recently...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Sarah Humphrey for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Sarah Humphrey (pictured above with Citizens Bank City President Jeffrey Freiert), special education teacher at West Elementary, was named Monday to receive the November Citizens Bank “Above & Beyond Award.”. Loving first and teaching second, Humphrey lives out the district’s mission of “Students First.” Blending a calm, patient spirit...
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
KATV
Community yard sale helps White County residents with legal fees
Little Rock (KATV) — For the last two years, the Community Yard Sale team in Searcy has been holding a community yard sale to help White County residents with legal fees and fines. The event is with a partnership of several churches in the community. Donations are organized for...
Kait 8
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Delbert Wade Davis
Delbert Wade Davis, 56, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born September 13, 1966, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was William Davis and he preceded him in death. Wade’s mother is Linda Sue (Raby) Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Wade was a brick mason, of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by one son, Genoa Davis of Harrisburg, Arkansas, two daughters: Ceseley Davis and Faith Davis, and one step-daughter, Katie Thompson all of Harrisburg, two brothers: Jeff Davis and Perry Davis and one sister, Kelly Bosze also all of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren (5 boys and 3 girls). Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisburg from 1:00 until service time. The memorial Service will be at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Kait 8
Changes coming to popular railroad crossing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of stopping at the tracks may be no more as Jonesboro announced they paid their portion of a project to build an overpass at the railroad crossing of Airport Road. It’s a project the city has been looking at for years and Jonesboro Mayor Harold...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Lloyd D. ”Sonny” Allen
Lloyd D. ”Sonny” Allen, 85, of Alco, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Alco, Arkansas. Mr. Allen was born Thursday, March 25, 1937, in Lake City, Arkansas to the late Rhouis Allen and Maggie Huffman Allen. ”Sonny” was a drywall contractor...
Kait 8
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Shirley Ann Barnett
Shirley Ann Barnett, 83, went home to be with the LORD on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born in Batesville, AR, on November 3, 1939, to Loral and Myrtle Vickers. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Arkansas, Shirley was an active member of the Quail Valley Church of Christ. Shirley worked at home raising her 5 kids until she took a job at ConAgra in 1966 where she gave over 35 years of faithful service before her retirement. The thing in this world that was most important to both Shirley and her husband Alfred was family.
Ward pizza shop reopens and rebounds following owners being blindsided by lease dispute
A pizza shop in Ward is back open after having to close doors suddenly due to a dispute on their lease.
whiterivernow.com
Pioneers nab victory on the road against Prairie Grove Tigers
The Batesville Pioneers controlled the ball and the clock to become the only lower-seeded team to win a Class 5A playoff game by defeating the Prairie Grove Tigers at Prairie Grove. The Tigers got on the scoreboard near the end of the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. The...
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
KTLO
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
Kait 8
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening smash-and-grab in Craighead County has those in one community wondering if they’re safe. On Sunday, Nov. 13, Jonesboro police responded to a robbery at the JCPenney on Highland Drive, where employees said five men smashed cases and ran off with jewelry. With the...
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
Kait 8
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baxter, Fulton, Stone, and Izard counties as a cold rain turns into snow showers overnight. Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder said the advisory is expected to be expanded into southern Missouri Monday afternoon. As we approach 10...
KTLO
Multiple buildings involved in fire between Gassville, Cotter
Photos courtesy of Gassville Fire Chief Michael Glotzl. Multiple buildings have been fully involved following a fire beginning Sunday around the line between the cities of Gassville and Cotter. At the most recent update, approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were on the scene battling the blaze. Gassville Fire Chief...
Comments / 1