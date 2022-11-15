Delbert Wade Davis, 56, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born September 13, 1966, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was William Davis and he preceded him in death. Wade’s mother is Linda Sue (Raby) Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Wade was a brick mason, of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by one son, Genoa Davis of Harrisburg, Arkansas, two daughters: Ceseley Davis and Faith Davis, and one step-daughter, Katie Thompson all of Harrisburg, two brothers: Jeff Davis and Perry Davis and one sister, Kelly Bosze also all of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren (5 boys and 3 girls). Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisburg from 1:00 until service time. The memorial Service will be at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HARRISBURG, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO