ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sam Greenberg shows the proper way to cut a turkey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., Sam Greenberg, stopped by East Texas Live to show East Texans how to properly carve their turkey this Thanksgiving. Watch the video above to see why Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. was chosen to be on Oprah’s Favorite Things and how they plan to be on […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer’s fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Dodd joined East Texas Live to share some information on the fourth annual Gilmer Thanksgiving Dinner. According to Dodd, they are prepared to serve and feed around 2,000 people. For more information on Gilmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Karen Metzel at 903-629-6589.
GILMER, TX
KSST Radio

Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KSST Radio

Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2022

Hopkins County Historical Society will once again host Christmas in Heritage Park Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A $3 fee is asked for everyone age 7 and older, but children ages 6 or younger will be admitted free to enjoy the old fashioned Christmas in the Park with their families at Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson St.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s how to save on Thanksgiving dinner

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanksgiving is just a little over a week away and many people are looking to save money as they shop for their turkey dinner supplies. Many local stores, like Walmart and Aldi are offering great deals. Grocery shoppers are concerned, when they are out shopping for their thanksgiving dinners, everyone is […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

The Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus

Ethan Leach of Pickton works on his structural welding project at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For information about the welding program or other workforce education programs call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)

Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Angelica Washington

Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy