Fayetteville, AR

kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith

Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City to celebrate first phase of Sain Street extension project

Officials are ready to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Sain Street extension project. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the new roundabout on Sain Street near the University of Arkansas Uptown Campus. Speakers will include Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Chris Brown, the city’s public works director. After the event, the new stretch of road will be opened to traffic.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Two Benton County races having recounts

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Reminder: Lights of the Ozarks parade and lighting ceremony set for Friday

The 2022 Lights of the Ozarks festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 with the annual lighting ceremony and parade on the downtown square. To start the event, Mayor Lioneld Jordan will “flip the switch” to activate the light display in front of the Fayetteville Town Center, which will signal the start of the parade.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor

Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pernod Ricard expanding Fort Smith plant, to add around 50 jobs

Pernod Ricard USA is entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) market and doing so by investing $22 million into its Fort Smith plant. The investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities and add at least 50 jobs. The Fort Smith plant now has 220 employees. Plans are to add additional positions...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville

Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Officials working way through Walton medical school accreditation

Officials with the planned Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville are working through the lengthy accreditation process, a requirement the school must have in hand when it graduates its inaugural class in 2029. Beth Bobbitt, a spokeswoman for the four-year school, said the accreditation team has already submitted...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase

ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance. According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to...
SPRINGDALE, AR

