ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10

Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games

The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”

For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Teensy Magic Number

The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football

A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Top Defensive Performers at Bills, per PFF

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game showcasing a 17-point 2nd Half comeback by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Buffalo seized control of the game in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters after a swell start by the Vikings. But Minnesota roared back as the 3rd Quarter wound down and snatched the 4th and overtime periods.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy