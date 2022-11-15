Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”
For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football
A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
The Vikings Top Defensive Performers at Bills, per PFF
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game showcasing a 17-point 2nd Half comeback by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Buffalo seized control of the game in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters after a swell start by the Vikings. But Minnesota roared back as the 3rd Quarter wound down and snatched the 4th and overtime periods.
Is Justin Jefferson the NFL’s Best WR? Or More than That?
There is always a tendency after a phenomenal athletic performance or truly memorable game for everyone — media, fans, and even some players and coaches — to reach for hyperbole by saying this player or game or catch is the greatest ever. That’s what is happening this week...
No Surprise: Justin Jefferson Snags NFC’s Weekly Award
Well, this one shouldn’t surprise too many people. Justin Jefferson – Minnesota’s WR1 and one of the NFL’s preeminent players – has won the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week Award. Jefferson finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown...
NFL success in Germany bodes well for Chiefs trip abroad
The NFL is coming off a successful Germany trip the commitment to more games, the rumors of the Chiefs heading overseas could come true.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
