Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Traditions Abound at the Waldorf School of Baltimore

In a city rich with independent schools, the Waldorf School of Baltimore distinguishes itself in more ways than one. Take for example, their seasonal festivals – non-sectarian celebrations which hold special import in their school year. As autumn rolls along and we near the winter solstice, Waldorf Schools around...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Inclusionary Housing for Baltimore City

“… but what it will do is generate units in neighborhoods that would never have affordable housing…”- L. Hodges. Matt Hill, team lead of the Public Justice Center’s Human Right to Housing Project and Lisa Hodges, an attorney with over 15 years of experience in affordable and public housing join Gabe Ortis to discuss inclusionary housing for Baltimore residents and the need for a comprehensive strategy project.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Two short films promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Baltimore communities of color with $60,000 grants from Black Public Media

Baltimore is the first of five U.S. cities to show short films promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for underserved communities as part of an effort funded by Harlem-based national nonprofit Black Public Media. Black Public Media received a grant from the National Network to Innovate for COVID-19 and Adult Vaccine Equity (NNICE)...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

National Aquarium’s Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit reopens

Mabel the hyacinth macaw is back. So are Scout and Westley, the two-toed sloths. They’re part of a group of about 100 creatures that have returned to their old home at the National Aquarium’s Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit, following an $8 million renovation. Aquarium officials officially reopened...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Grace Preschool Holiday Bazaar – This Friday, 11/18

9:30am – 2 pm Grace Preschool’s Holiday Bazaar is THIS Friday! This beloved event is right around the corner, and you are invited! Swing by to shop local Baltimore vendors and cross some gifts off your holiday list! We have vendors selling artwork, jewelry, flowers, books, clothing, accessories, arts/crafts, monogrammed gifts, food, and more! There is something here for everyone on your list.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Lizzo to perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on May 9

Lizzo is coming to Baltimore next spring, and in the words of the Grammy Award-winning singer herself: “It’s about damn time.”. Lizzo will perform May 9, 2023 at the CFG Bank Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.” General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023

It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Q&A with Baltimore trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock band Darsombra, reflecting on national tour from van life to memorable bathrooms

With an album in the works and a new tape release, Darsombra have been hitting the road hard with a stop in their home territory slated this Saturday at The Metro Gallery. Darsombra enthusiastically self characterizes as “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock.” The band’s music jumps frenetically from wistful stretches of euphoria to contemplative bare arrangements shifting at times to elegantly menacing territory and back out the other side. You get layers with Darsombra.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.

A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave department

TOWSON Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position next month, county officials confirmed Wednesday. "During my tenure as chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said in a statement.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

“A Baltimore Novel in Disguise”: Q&A with Towson Prof Benjamin Warner

“I’d like to hear that people who read this book think it’s both challenging and weirdly fun,” says author Benjamin Warner of his new novel, Fearless, which features artist Matt Muirhead’s rendering of the Bromo Seltzer Tower on its cover. As the novel’s title suggests, the protagonist Christine Harmon has no fear. Curious about Christine’s condition, both a doctor named Blau and Christine’s boyfriend Carl put her through a series of experiments and dangerous tricks.
BALTIMORE, MD

