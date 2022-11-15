Read full article on original website
Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
live5news.com
counton2.com
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash …. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County. Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County. Community vigil planned...
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
abcnews4.com
live5news.com
abcnews4.com
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
live5news.com
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where a 12-year-old driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed its report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 mph 0.5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 mph.
live5news.com
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in South Carolina road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Aug. 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
live5news.com
counton2.com
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
counton2.com
SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered...
