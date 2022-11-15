The total percentage of faculty and academic staff of color at Michigan State University is 28.9%. For faculty members like public affairs professor Ramya Swayamprakash, the lack of diversity can be isolating."It's just (a) constant feeling of being an outsider, having to prove that I belong here," Swayamprakash said. "And it oftentimes leads to an imposter syndrome, which is really hard to sort of break out (of). I don't think a lot of my white colleagues have to ever think or engage in those sorts of thoughts on an everyday, existential level."Swayamprakash said being a woman of color disadvantages her...

