wiproud.com
Christmas Village returns to Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The holidays are closing in, which means community members can get ready to see the annual Christmas Village display in Chippewa Falls. On Thanksgiving night, the 35th annual Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls opens. The Village was started by the community and expanded with...
Volume One
Yoga-na Want to See This Storybook E.C. Cottage With a Big Secret
Ever wish you has a yoga room in your house? This stone cottage just outside Eau Claire has one — wow, does it ever! — plus three bedrooms, a lower level art and pottery studio, and three wooded acres along Otter Creek — including walking trails and a labyrinth.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
Spectator
Uncommon Denominator at The Mousetrap Tavern
From 6-11 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, Uncommon Denominator “brought the energy,” to The Mousetrap Tavern, according to the band’s website. The funk, soul, pop and rock cover band played various music at their gig. Chase Bucheger, the lead singer, said “our band plays songs that we...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
wiproud.com
Man pleads guilty to burning down house, family inside
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man charged with setting his home on fire while 7 people were sleeping in it has entered pleas in Eau Claire County court. Yesterday morning, 42-year-old Thomas Hicks pleaded guilty to arson and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Seven counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional...
UPDATE: Authorities determine Jackson County deaths to be murder/suicide
Autopsies showed Zillmer died of two gunshot wounds. Kerr died of on self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jackson County.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
seehafernews.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged in arson case pleads guilty
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An man charged with arson after setting his home on fire has entered his pleas in court Monday. 42-year-old Thomas Hicks pleaded guilty to arson of a building and seven counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Monday, according to online court records.
Recycling Today
Rice Lake acquires MCI Systems
Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, has announced the acquisition of MCI Systems, an integrated management software company based in Farnham, United Kingdom. MCI Systems was founded in 1988 with the vision of creating a software solution that would help manufacturers comply with weighing legislation while improving overall business operations. Since then, MCI Systems has expanded to offer a comprehensive range of operation monitoring, process controlling and data recording modules under the MCI Myrias software suite.
wwisradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
