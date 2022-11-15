ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

One dead in Montgomery County shooting

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Mt. Sterling Police are investigating a deadly shooting. The Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams told WKYT it’s too soon to release many details. He did confirm one person is dead. Their name will be released today after all family members have been notified. WKYT...
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
Magoffin Bus crash

Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. We are reaching out to Kentucky Power to see what caused the outage. Below is...
