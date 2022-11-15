Read full article on original website
One dead in Montgomery County shooting
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Mt. Sterling Police are investigating a deadly shooting. The Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams told WKYT it’s too soon to release many details. He did confirm one person is dead. Their name will be released today after all family members have been notified. WKYT...
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
Magoffin Bus crash
Estill County is under a state of emergency because of the wildfires in the area.
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. We are reaching out to Kentucky Power to see what caused the outage. Below is...
