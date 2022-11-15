Read full article on original website
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP
On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully Estate Gifts Donations To Fordham Prep School & Fordham University
Longtime and late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully left a sizable gift to his alma mater in the form of a $1 million donation to Fordham Prep School. It was gifted on behalf of the Vin Scully Estate. Before becoming the iconic radio and TV voice of the Dodgers,...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing ‘Considerable Interest’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents included Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, all of whom were important contributors in the starting rotation during the 2022 season. After opting not to extend the qualifying offer to Kershaw, the Dodgers quickly reached an agreement with the...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Front Office Concerned Fans Would Not Accept Carlos Correa
One of the biggest needs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency is the shortstop position, and multiple quality options are on the market. Among those leading the pack is Trea Turner, who is open to re-signing with the Dodgers, but there’s a sense he wants to play on the East Coast, and the Philadelphia Phillies may be the favorites to land him.
Dodgers Video: Chris Taylor Stars In ‘Meet The Pets’
Several Los Angeles Dodgers players have pets at home, including Chris Taylor, who along with his fiancée Mary Keller, have two dogs. One of which is Charlotte, a shepherd mix that Taylor has had since the midway point of the 2021 season. Charlotte was the subject of a “Meet...
Dodgers Prospects Jose Ramos & Andy Pages Contribute In Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Andy Pages and Jose Ramos each had an RBI in the 2022 Arizona Fall League (AFL) Championship Game, but it wasn’t enough for the Glendale Desert Dogs as they fell 7-6 to the Surprise Saguaros in 11 innings. It represented the longest AFL postseason game...
Tyler Anderson Signs 3-Year Contract With Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels announced the signing of Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million contract. His deal was finalized one day after Anderson rejected the qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It would have paid the left-hander a higher average annual value at $19.65 million, but that would...
Dodgers History: Largest Private Stash of Dodgers Memorabilia
It’s October 24th, 2017. For the first time in 29 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing in a World Series on a sunny day in Southern California. The stands are packed with fans of all ages decked out in blue and white, cheering for their team. But one man in the crowd is more dedicated than most. His name is Richard Santillan, and he’s the owner of the most extensive private stash of Dodgers memorabilia.
Tyler Anderson Free Agency Rumors: Dodgers Were Unwilling To Give 3rd Year For Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with three left-handed starters in Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney reaching the free agency, which has made adding to their rotation a priority. They already reportedly agreed to a deal with Kershaw and extended Anderson the $19.65 million qualifying offer hoping...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Rejects Qualifying Offer
After years of not worrying about shortstop, it is now arguably the biggest need on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster after losing Corey Seager prior to the 2022 season and having Trea Turner enter free agency this offseason. The Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Turner last week,...
Dodgers 40-Man Roster: Diego Cartaya, Michael Busch, Jonny DeLuca & Andy Pages Protected From Rule 5 Draft
Michael Busch, Diego Cartaya, Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages were added to the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster in order to protect them from potentially getting selected in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. The Dodgers went into the deadline with seven open spots and now have 37 players on their...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finishes In 2nd Place For 2022 NL Manager Of The Year
New York Mets’ Buck Showalter was voted 2022 National League Manager of the Year. He garnered eight first-place votes and 77 points overall. Showalter as been voted Manger of the Year four times in his career, with each award coming for a different team. In 1994 he took the honor home as New York Yankees manager, then while guiding the Texas Rangers in 2004, and at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Finishes In 3rd Place For 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the unanimous winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, garnering all 30 first-place votes. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías placed third, six points behind Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried. Urías garnered seven second-place votes and nine for third...
Players Who Accepted & Rejected Qualifying Offer For 2023 Season
Fourteen players were extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season, and Tuesday was the deadline to accept or decline the one-year contract. Los Angeles Dodgers free agents Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner were among the 12 players who rejected it. The rest of the group consisted of...
