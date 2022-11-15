ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP

On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
Dodgers Video: Chris Taylor Stars In ‘Meet The Pets’

Several Los Angeles Dodgers players have pets at home, including Chris Taylor, who along with his fiancée Mary Keller, have two dogs. One of which is Charlotte, a shepherd mix that Taylor has had since the midway point of the 2021 season. Charlotte was the subject of a “Meet...
Tyler Anderson Signs 3-Year Contract With Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels announced the signing of Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million contract. His deal was finalized one day after Anderson rejected the qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It would have paid the left-hander a higher average annual value at $19.65 million, but that would...
Dodgers History: Largest Private Stash of Dodgers Memorabilia

It’s October 24th, 2017. For the first time in 29 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing in a World Series on a sunny day in Southern California. The stands are packed with fans of all ages decked out in blue and white, cheering for their team. But one man in the crowd is more dedicated than most. His name is Richard Santillan, and he’s the owner of the most extensive private stash of Dodgers memorabilia.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Rejects Qualifying Offer

After years of not worrying about shortstop, it is now arguably the biggest need on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster after losing Corey Seager prior to the 2022 season and having Trea Turner enter free agency this offseason. The Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Turner last week,...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finishes In 2nd Place For 2022 NL Manager Of The Year

New York Mets’ Buck Showalter was voted 2022 National League Manager of the Year. He garnered eight first-place votes and 77 points overall. Showalter as been voted Manger of the Year four times in his career, with each award coming for a different team. In 1994 he took the honor home as New York Yankees manager, then while guiding the Texas Rangers in 2004, and at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.
Players Who Accepted & Rejected Qualifying Offer For 2023 Season

Fourteen players were extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season, and Tuesday was the deadline to accept or decline the one-year contract. Los Angeles Dodgers free agents Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner were among the 12 players who rejected it. The rest of the group consisted of...

