Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
BRADY CHARLES BOLLINGER, 27
Brady Charles Bollinger, 27, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in North Apollo, PA as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The son of Bradley L. Bollinger and Rebekah R. Gordish, he was born September 25, 1995 in Indiana, PA. Brady was a...
wdadradio.com
JOHN JOSEPH KLINE, SR., 90
John Joseph Kline, Sr., 90, of Creekside, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John was born August 8, 1932 to parents Wetzel and Agnes Kline. After he graduated from Indiana High School, he went on to earn his degree as a machinist in 1951.
wdadradio.com
LARRY RITCHIE, 79
Larry Eugene Ritchie, 79, of Hillsdale, PA went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022 from the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Fred Oakley and Helen Cora (Little) Ritchie, he was born on September 25, 1943 in Dayton, PA. Larry was a...
wdadradio.com
ACCIDENTS REPORTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
Drivers should be careful of a few accidents that have been reported this morning that have brought out Indiana County Fire Crews. The first accident today was a crash on the bridge that carries Route 22 West over the Conemaugh River near Jonette. Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews are assisting fire crews from Westmoreland County on the scene. The crash was reported at 6:09 this morning.
wdadradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH STABBING IN INDIANA BOROUGH
A Blairsville man was arrested on Wednesday night in Indiana Borough after an incident near the intersection of North 4th Street and Oak Street. Indiana Borough Police said that at about 5:00 PM, members of the Indiana Borough Police Department were dispatched to a call of a man being assaulted at the intersection. When police arrived, they found the victim, the suspect and some eyewitnesses. The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, told police that he was attacked with a knife by 51-year-old Billy J. Fridley. Police also discovered the victim and Fridley knew each other had had a past conflict.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH OFFICIALS WARN OF BLINKING RED LIGHT AT 4TH AND PHILADELPHIA STREETS
Those going through the intersection of 4th and Philadelphia Street may notice that the traffic light there is blinking red. Indiana Borough officials are reminding everyone to approach that intersection with caution. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said that the light has an electronic malfunction due to a vehicle...
wdadradio.com
CRASHES, OTHER INCIDENTS REPORTED DURING AND AFTER SNOW STORM
First responders had a busy day on Tuesday as they dealt with nine vehicle crashes during the first significant snowstorm of the season. Accidents were reported between 2:00 PM and 4:29 PM, with accidents happening in Banks, East Wheatfield, Pine, North Mahoning, South Mahoning, Brush Valley, Grant and White Townships. This includes a string of four accidents that happened in a 15-minute time span between 3:30 and 3:45.
wdadradio.com
TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS
No injuries were reported in a crash that happened last night in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:06 PM on Route 286 East. Indiana fire department and the state police were dispatched at that time. Indiana fire officials said it was the perfect combination of low light, a light snowfall and a frozen overpass deck that made conditions ripe for the crash on the overpass from Philadelphia Street to Route 286 going to Clymer. When the pickup truck hit the ice, it started to rotate and slide, but when it got off the bridge deck and back on pavement, the truck rolled over onto the pavement.
wdadradio.com
IUP TEAMS, PITT BOTH ON THE COURT TODAY
The IUP basketball teams both play at the KCAC today, with the women tipping off at 11 AM against Rosemont in the 8th Annual Education Day game. IUP started the season with wins on Friday and Saturday against Davis & Elkins and Lincoln. Rosemont opened its season yesterday with a 79-67 loss to Penn State Abington. IUP is 7-0 in Education Day games, winning by an average margin of 47 points.
wdadradio.com
SNOWFALL YIELDS SEVEN VEHICLE CRASHES ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY
The sizeable amount of snowfall across the county resulted in seven vehicle accidents this afternoon. The first accident happened at 2 p.m. along Johnsonburg Road in Banks Township. Big Run Fire Department was dispatched for that call along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. The second came less than...
wdadradio.com
PURCHASE LINE ADMINISTRATION AUTHORIZED TO SEEK BIDS FOR NEW SIGNS
Sign upgrades were discussed last night at the Purchase Line School Board Meeting. The board approved authorizing the administration to seek bids for new electronic signs for both the elementary and high school complexes. Superintendent Shawn Ford said it’s because both signs need upgrades. No timeline is in place...
wdadradio.com
DUI CHARGES PENDING FOR INCIDENT IN ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
DUI charges are pending against a Leechburg man who was found passed out at a gas station in Armstrong Township on November 6th. State police say this happened at a gas station near the intersection of Route 422 and Miller drive. The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old man from Leechburg, was found by police asleep in the car that was parked crooked near the gas pumps. The motor was running, the radio was on loudly and there was fresh vomit found outside of the car. Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE REPORT ASSAULT INCIDENT
At approximately 5 pm this afternoon, the Indiana Borough Police department responded to the report of an assault actively occurring near the intersection of North 4th Street and Oak Street. Officers remain on scene conducting the investigation. IBPD was assisted on scene by Citizens Ambulance Service. The investigation remains active.
wdadradio.com
TORTORELLA: IUP COULD USE THE TIME OFF TO REST, HEAL
IUP gets a rare in-season break this weekend after drawing a bye for the first round of the NCAA Division Two football playoffs. The Crimson Hawks are the top seed in Super Region One and are one of four teams in the nation to get the extra week of rest, which will allow some of IUP’s injured players to heal. They played Saturday without All-American wide receiver Duane Brown and lost leading rusher Dayjure Stewart in the first quarter.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE SCHEDULED FOR PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE TODAY
A Blairsville woman accused of criminal homicide will be in court today for a pre-trial conference. Court documents show that the conference for 29-year-old Matraca Lynn Vrana will be held this morning in Indiana County court. Along with criminal homicide, she faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault connected with the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Matthew Hill of Blairsville on September 10th of last year. Police in Blairsville at the time said the two were involved in a domestic dispute when Vrana grabbed a rifle and allegedly fired a shot that hit Hill in the head. He was pronounced dead at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
wdadradio.com
PLEA AND SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED TODAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Several plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court. Many of the cases today involve drug or DUI-related charges, but one person will be sentenced today on two different cases of theft. Byron Paul Bishop, a 30-year-old from Nanty-Glo, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking in two cases. The first case goes back to September 22nd of 2021. The second case happened on October 31st of the same year.
wdadradio.com
NO INCREASES IN FEES IN PROPOSED WHITE TOWNSHIP BUDGET
The White Township Supervisors approved advertising the 2023 proposed budget Wednesday afternoon. Township residents will see no property taxes or any increases in fees. The projected income comes to $9,939,254 with expected expenditures at $10,508,646. Township manager Chris Anderson talks about how the deficit will be covered. The budget will...
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING 2023 BUDGET
On Tuesday, the Blairsville Borough Council approved advertising the 2023 budget, which will include a new position for the borough. Upon the request of councilman Jeff Marshall, the borough will add a part-time code enforcement officer. He said that it’s a position that hasn’t been filled in a long time.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD POSTPONES ACT 34 HEARING FOR EISENHOWER PROJECT
On Monday night, the Indiana School Board announced that they are postponing the hearing process connected with the Eisenhower fire restoration and improvement project. In a statement made at the start of the meeting, Board President Walter Schroth said that several members of the board were surprised by the potential cost of the project that was discussed at a previous board meeting.
wdadradio.com
TWO CHARGED WITH MARIJUANA-RELATED CRIMES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
Indiana Borough Police have charged two people for an incident stemming from a traffic stop on Saturday. Police say that at 11:07 PM, officers pulled over a vehicle driving in the 1300 block of Philadelphia Street for erratic driving seen in the 1000 and the 1100 blocks of Philadelphia Street. Evidence of marijuana use was immediately present in the vehicle and a subsequent investigation turned up evidence of marijuana for both personal use and delivery.
Comments / 0