FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
travelnoire.com
Food Hall Galore: New Food Hall Opens In Williamsburg, Brooklyn And Includes A Soul Food Spot
Food halls have become increasingly popular over the years, and New York City just added another to its long list. The Williamsburg Market, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, opened to the public last week. The new food hall replaces the former North 3rd Street Market, which opened in 2018.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
Eater
Brighton Beach’s Massive Tashkent Supermarket Is Opening in Manhattan
Brighton Beach’s Tashkent Supermarket, known for its more than 200 buffet trays filled with Uzbek food, will open its first Manhattan outpost by end of year, a manager tells Eater. The new location is set to open at 378 Sixth Avenue, at Waverly Place, in the West Village, abutting a West Fourth Street subway entrance. In 2021, Eater critic Ryan Sutton reviewed the array of food options at Tashkent Supermarket, writing that “such sensory pleasures are par for course here at Tashkent, a sprawling, late-night ode to the multi-ethnic splendor of Central Asia.” At the time, Eater reported that “at least four” new locations of Tashkent were in the works. The manager declined to specify where the other outposts would be located, but they added that the West Village grocery store would be “the same” as the original in Brighton Beach.
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
These Are the Unexpected Benefits of Living in a 5th-Floor Walkup
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Living on the top...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
riverjournalonline.com
American Christmas Opens its Outlet Store 7 Days a Week through December 20th
Is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor on display in New York City including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, has opened its Outlet store to the public for the first time seven days a week now through December 20th. The Outlet is located at their headquarters at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
evgrieve.com
While we're waiting for the full reveal at 14 2nd Ave.
Workers have dropped some of the construction netting from atop the new 10-story condoplex nearing completion on Second Avenue at Houston (adjacent to First Street Green Art Park). There's now a teaser site for the building (which had been going by Treetops). Depending on your budget, there are two- and...
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
