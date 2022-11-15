ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project

UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island

Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Brighton Beach’s Massive Tashkent Supermarket Is Opening in Manhattan

Brighton Beach’s Tashkent Supermarket, known for its more than 200 buffet trays filled with Uzbek food, will open its first Manhattan outpost by end of year, a manager tells Eater. The new location is set to open at 378 Sixth Avenue, at Waverly Place, in the West Village, abutting a West Fourth Street subway entrance. In 2021, Eater critic Ryan Sutton reviewed the array of food options at Tashkent Supermarket, writing that “such sensory pleasures are par for course here at Tashkent, a sprawling, late-night ode to the multi-ethnic splendor of Central Asia.” At the time, Eater reported that “at least four” new locations of Tashkent were in the works. The manager declined to specify where the other outposts would be located, but they added that the West Village grocery store would be “the same” as the original in Brighton Beach.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years

An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
104.5 The Team

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

American Christmas Opens its Outlet Store 7 Days a Week through December 20th

Is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor on display in New York City including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, has opened its Outlet store to the public for the first time seven days a week now through December 20th. The Outlet is located at their headquarters at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

While we're waiting for the full reveal at 14 2nd Ave.

Workers have dropped some of the construction netting from atop the new 10-story condoplex nearing completion on Second Avenue at Houston (adjacent to First Street Green Art Park). There's now a teaser site for the building (which had been going by Treetops). Depending on your budget, there are two- and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

