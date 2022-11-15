Brighton Beach’s Tashkent Supermarket, known for its more than 200 buffet trays filled with Uzbek food, will open its first Manhattan outpost by end of year, a manager tells Eater. The new location is set to open at 378 Sixth Avenue, at Waverly Place, in the West Village, abutting a West Fourth Street subway entrance. In 2021, Eater critic Ryan Sutton reviewed the array of food options at Tashkent Supermarket, writing that “such sensory pleasures are par for course here at Tashkent, a sprawling, late-night ode to the multi-ethnic splendor of Central Asia.” At the time, Eater reported that “at least four” new locations of Tashkent were in the works. The manager declined to specify where the other outposts would be located, but they added that the West Village grocery store would be “the same” as the original in Brighton Beach.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO