Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Ukraine Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Vow to Defund Country
Kyiv is confident that rhetoric about cutting military aid to Ukraine will not change Washington's commitment to fighting Russian aggression, no matter what happens in next week's U.S. midterm elections, Ukrainian MPs told Newsweek. Since January 2021, the United States has committed around $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine,...
After big losses in Ukraine, Putin skipped an awkward global summit and has been conspicuously quiet about the war
Putin has not been seen much in public since his army's defeat over Kherson. His public appearances since have involved talking to allies and local leaders and officials. He did not attend the G20, and the Kremlin then said he would not even address it by video. Russian President Vladimir...
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Russia Open to Negotiations With Ukraine, Factoring In New Realities
Russian officials indicated on Wednesday that Russia would be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the two nations must accept the new "realities" amid their ongoing war. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to have them. We are ready to negotiate, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment," the state-run Russian news agency Tass reported.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Ukraine news LATEST: Over 60 bodies discovered with signs of ‘torture’ in Kherson as NATO blames Putin for Poland strike
OVER 60 bodies have been discovered in Kherson displaying signs of "torture," Ukraine's interior minister said this morning. As Ukraine's troops retake the region, which was last week liberated from 8 months of Russian occupation, they are discovering the horrors left behind by Putin's bloodthirsty invasion. "Now, 63 bodies have...
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official
ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine uneasy about 'bad theater' in Russia's withdrawal from major city
Russia will withdraw beleaguered troops from a key city in Ukraine to avoid a catastrophic loss, according to Russian defense officials in Moscow, but Ukrainian and Western officials are wary about celebrating too soon. “It remains to be seen, and it remains to be verified. ... It may actually be...
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Post Register
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...
Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster
KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.
