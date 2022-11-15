Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Related
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight. A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car...
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as...
WECT
County commissioners appoint new member to CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16. Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman...
WECT
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington partner to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are partnering with local churches, nonprofits and businesses to give away food for Thanksgiving to people in need. This Saturday, Nov. 19, free food baskets and care bags will be given out at the Martin Luther King Community...
WECT
UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015...
WECT
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight. A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population...
WECT
Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, doors will open at...
WECT
Candlelight memorial service to honor victims of violent crime
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington has invited the community to a candlelight memorial service on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Now in its 27th year, the service will honor and remember victims of violent crime throughout southeastern North Carolina. First Presbyterian Church is located at...
WECT
“The Devil’s Stomping Ground” will open 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival
“We All Have Belly Buttons”: Former state senator writes children’s book with a powerful message. “We All Have Belly Buttons”: Former state senator writes children’s book with a powerful message. Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WECT
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WECT
Dog passes away after structure fire in New Hanover County, no other injuries reported
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene of a structure fire off of Gordon Road in New Hanover County shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 after noticing the fire. A dog died, but no other injuries were reported.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
WECT
Bluewater Waterfront Grill to host fundraiser to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the Blue and White Bash to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will support CIS’s programs to help students at risk of dropping out and to divert students who have committed low-level offenses from the criminal justice system.
WECT
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to 22,...
WECT
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WECT
NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
WECT
28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival begins, invites travelers to explore local area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Festival has returned for its 28th year in Wilmington. The festival will showcase 136 independent and international films, along with performances and special conversations. Over 200 artists will attend, and films will be screened at Thalian Hall, the UNCW campus and Jengo’s Playhouse.
Comments / 0