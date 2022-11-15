ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Thanksgiving food giveaway at West Hills College Lemoore draws hundreds

Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. Food for over 500 cars was set aside in anticipation of the huge demand the program generates. That equates to approximately 2,000 people fed by the food given out Wednesday, as some cars were picking up meals for two or three families.
LEMOORE, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Low-flying research helicopter will survey Coalinga area

Starting Thursday and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga and the Pyramid Hills, with limited surveying near Lost Hills, according to the United States Geological Survey.
COALINGA, CA
wtaq.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
insideradio.com

Frances 'Skip' Echeverria

Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
FRESNO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Proposes Areas to Rezone for New Housing

The County of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to discuss potential housing sites in the unincorporated areas of the county — including Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall and Glen Annie Golf Course — which are being explored as options to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation ahead of the upcoming Housing Element Cycle (2023-2031).
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Body found in underwater cave in Santa Barbara County

Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winemakers featured in new film

– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
PASO ROBLES, CA

