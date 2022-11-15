Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that executives at Old Trafford doubted his words regarding the health of his daughter. Ronaldo has stated that the doubting by bosses was to make him ‘feel bad’ about the situation ahead of pre season. Ronaldo did not report to United...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
wegotthiscovered.com
Cristiano Ronaldo’s scorched earth interview sees the soccer star once again compared to Homelander
The Cristiano Ronaldo/Homelander parallels continue after the soccer star’s explosive revelations in an interview with British television personality Piers Morgan. Ronaldo didn’t hold back on criticism of Manchester United, and fans can’t help but see The Boys‘ Homelander with every new boastful remark. “They are the...
Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres
Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts
Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
Referee Ali Bin Nasser recalls Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal: "Applying FIFA’s instructions, I was obliged to give the goal"
Bin Nasser admits something about the goal felt wrong, but felt he didn't have the authority to overrule his linesman
Don’t Let GOAT Debates, Winning Streaks, and World Cup Records Distract You From Appreciating Lionel Messi
While it's easy to get bogged down in comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, appreciate Lionel Messi for what he brings to the table. The post Don’t Let GOAT Debates, Winning Streaks, and World Cup Records Distract You From Appreciating Lionel Messi appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Understand Constant Media Criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo has stated in his interview with Piers Morgan that he doesn’t understand the constant media criticism he receives.
Yardbarker
CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
Report: Manchester City Withdrew From Cristiano Ronaldo Deal Despite Interview Claims
Manchester City decided to pull out of a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Etihad, not the other way around as has been claimed by the player.
Cristiano Ronaldo focused on World Cup amid furore over ‘betrayal’ claims
Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted his “absolute focus” is on the World Cup with Portugal amid the ongoing furore over his claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United.The 37-year-old hit the headlines on Sunday night after excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV, were released.Ronaldo claimed United were trying to force him out of the club and criticised boss Erik ten Hag, but he has now turned his attention to international matters after joining up with the Portugal squad.Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo...
Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at home
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at his home and describes his death as the "worst" moment of his life.
Yardbarker
Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”
Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Senegal
Senegal could be one of the best teams from Africa in the World Cup but getting out of the Group State isn't going to be easy -- especially with Sadio Mane up in the air.
Comments / 0