Deputies search for man in Screven County
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find Ralph Futch, who is wanted on a burglary warrant. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing […]
Colleton Co. Police searching for homicide witnesses and vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that may have been witnesses to the murder of a teen. According to police, Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, transported a teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, dropped him at the […]
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly entered the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hit a 21-year-old student and later spat on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on Nov. 14. The […]
Savannah Police vehicle struck by gunfire; 2 teenagers detained
Update 1:45 p.m.: Police say two teens, who were seen running from the area, were detained for questioning. A 15-year-old was released to his parents. Jamell Gardner, 19, was booked into the Chatham County jail an unrelated drug charge of possession of crack cocaine. No arrests have been made in...
Police: 2-year-old boy found at the bottom of hotel swimming pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Beaufort say a 2-year-old child is dead after being found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers were called out to the Country Inn & Suites on Boundary Street Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of possible child neglect.
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 38th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 38th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.
CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
Fire fee frustration: Some Chatham County homeowners upset over new expense
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — In unincorporated Chatham County, homeowners are beginning to receive a fire service fee bill. The service used to be subscription based, but now everyone is getting charged for it. The fee covers the cost of the county's $13 million contract with Chatham Emergency Services. "The...
Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
Boy, 2, found dead in pool
A 2-year-old boy was found dead in the swimming pool Saturday afternoon at a Beaufort hotel. Just before 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, an employee of the Country Inn & Suites at 2450 Boundary Street called police to report a potential case of child neglect in regards to a 5-year-old girl wandering the premises unaccompanied.
Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking 42-year-old John Henry Jenkins of St. Helena Island in connection with a St. Helena gas station shooting. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 10:08 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to Parker’s, located at 856 Sea Island Parkway, for a complaint of gunfire.
Inaccurate speeding tickets issued from school zone camera in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Months into the new school year, residents in Effingham County are now experiencing major problems with the school zone cameras. Chris Myers, a county resident, has been living near Marlow Elementary for 20 years, and this past October, he received two tickets from the same camera in his neighborhood.
Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
