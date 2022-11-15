CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO