ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Airlines refund $600M for flight delays, cancellations

By Tyler Wornell, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyIS6_0jBX3OHG00

( NewsNation ) — Six airlines have paid more than half a billion dollars to customers who had a flight delayed or canceled since 2020, the Transportation Department announced in a news release.

Only one of the airlines fined is based in the United States, though Frontier was assessed the largest fine and ordered to pay $222 million in refunds, the most of any of the six. The airline was ordered to pay a $2.2 million fine on top of the refunds.

“When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever that doesn’t happen, we will act to hold airlines accountable on behalf of American travelers and get passengers their money back,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “A flight cancellation is frustrating enough, and you shouldn’t also have to haggle or wait months to get your refund.”

US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown

Other airlines impacted include:

  • Air India – $121.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.4 million penalty
  • TAP Portugal – $126.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.1 million penalty
  • Aeromexico – $13.6 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty
  • El Al – $61.9 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty
  • Avianca – $76.8 million in required refunds paid and a $750,000 penalty

The enforcement action is part of the department’s work to crack down on flight delays and cancellations, which plagued travelers this summer after air travel rebounded from pandemic lows. Airlines are required under U.S. law to refund customers if the flight is canceled or significantly changed and the passenger does not wish to accept an alternative, such as a voucher.

The penalties assessed to the airlines were for delays in issuing refunds. The payments will be made to the U.S. Treasury department, according to the news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
DC News Now

Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WASHINGTON, DC
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
DC News Now

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Denver

Frontier Airlines introduces 'All You Can Fly' pass to passengers

Frontier Airlines will be rolling out its "All You Can Fly" pass to passengers. The pass includes unlimited flights to all United States destinations, including Puerto Rico. The airline says flights will be available for booking on May 2, 2023. The pass is valid for one year and allows the passenger to customize their travel with purchase options for bags, seats and other ancillary products. Frontier says the pass is currently on sale for $599 with the retail and renewal price going for $1,999 per year. The airline advises flights must be booked on flyfrontier.com as well as certain flights being subjected to blackout periods.
DC News Now

Legendary guitarist, Keith Levene, dead at 65

(WGHP) — Keith Levene, the legendary guitarist and founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd. has died at the age of 65, according to The Guardian. Levene died in his home in England; he had been suffering from liver cancer. Andy Bell, of the UK rock band...
DC News Now

University of Virginia Shooting | About the Victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — The University of Virginia said the three people killed by a fellow student at the school Sunday, Nov. 13 were members of the football team. The students had returned from a class trip to Washington, D.C. when the shooting took place on campus. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy