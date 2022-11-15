ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Ticketmaster was 'experiencing technical difficulties' and outage reports surged as presale started for Taylor Swift's Eras tour

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaZxA_0jBX3Ld500
Taylor Swift. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Some Taylor Swift fans weren't happy Tuesday morning.

Ticketmaster appeared to be crashing for some people hoping to snag tickets for Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, her first tour in five years.

The presale kicked off Tuesday at 10 am EST, and outage reports surged at Downdetector.com leading up to the presale, and continued after. Reports peaked at nearly 4,000 ahead of the presale start.

When Insider opened the app and visited the website's homepage, both appeared to be down. A message on the Ticketmaster app said "We apologize for the interruption" and "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible."

A message on the website said, "Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag — our team is on it so it doesn't happen again."

Some people took to Twitter to voice their frustration, complaining that Ticketmaster was down for them or that they couldn't enter the "waiting room" despite receiving an email that they had been approved for the presale.

The Ticketmaster Fan Support twitter appeared to address the latter concern, tweeting on Tuesday: "If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience."

Some people responded that that wasn't working, either.

"i have my code and receive the same error when i use the link in the text message," one person responded.

In response to someone who said that they received an email without a code, Ticketmaster Fan Support said to DM the email address the person registered with.

Insider also observed some people tweeting that they were waiting in a line of over 2,000 people in front of them.

Needless to say, demand is high for Swift's tour. After her latest album "Midnights" dropped last month, she became the first music artist in history to claim the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It was Spotify's most-listened-to album in a single day.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Swifties: Your text notification from Ticketmaster could be fake

Attention Swifties! Now is the time to be vigilant more than ever, especially now since Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour pre-sale is approaching. Fans have been warned about potential fake text messages from scammers pretending to be Ticketmaster once the pre-sale launches. Ticketmaster released a Tweet with simple instructions...
ARIZONA STATE
interviewmagazine.com

“It’s a Bloodbath”: Swifties Are Coming For Ticketmaster

Never underestimate the power of Taylor Nation. The deluge of presale traffic for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, her first in nearly five years, brought the world’s largest ticketing site to a grinding halt. More than two years after Swifties mourned the cancellation of Lover Fest due to Covid-19, they gathered in online queues across the country anxiously—and patiently—awaiting their chance to secure tickets to Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, kicking off on March 17th, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What they encountered was chaos and confusion. Ticketmaster, it turned out, was woefully unprepared for the sheer volume of Swifties hoping to buy tickets, inspiring a tweet from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez decrying the service’s merger with Live Nation. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly,” she wrote. The sentiment was shared across Twitter by Swifties, all well-versed in the ins and outs of antitrust law, who’d cut class or taken off work for the chance to see Taylor perform songs next year from each of her ten studio albums. So we reached out to several of them to gather dispatches from the trenches of the virtual queue. In the words of one dejected devotee, “It was so stressful. Everyone had a bad time.”
GLENDALE, AZ
The Week

Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Business Insider

Tennessee AG says he's probing the Taylor Swift Eras presale meltdown amid customer complaints about Ticketmaster

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday that he's probing the Taylor Swift Eras presale meltdown amid customer complaints about Ticketmaster. At a news conference, Skrmetti said he's investigating consumer complaints about the presale and said antitrust violations "could be an issue," per Bloomberg. He added: "As an industry player,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets

Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter. On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets...
artscanvas.org

Taylor Swift ticket sale problems spark widespread criticism of Ticketmaster

Judy Woodruff: Fans of Taylor Swift hoping to score tickets to her upcoming tour have met a confusing and chaotic system, prompting outrage from fans and lawmakers alike. John Yang: A mega-tour by megastar Taylor Swift is stirring up bad blood between the singers fans and the company behind the show.
Business Insider

Business Insider

727K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy