Ticketmaster was 'experiencing technical difficulties' and outage reports surged as presale started for Taylor Swift's Eras tour

Taylor Swift. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Some Taylor Swift fans weren't happy Tuesday morning.

Ticketmaster appeared to be crashing for some people hoping to snag tickets for Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, her first tour in five years.

The presale kicked off Tuesday at 10 am EST, and outage reports surged at Downdetector.com leading up to the presale, and continued after. Reports peaked at nearly 4,000 ahead of the presale start.

When Insider opened the app and visited the website's homepage, both appeared to be down. A message on the Ticketmaster app said "We apologize for the interruption" and "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible."

A message on the website said, "Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag — our team is on it so it doesn't happen again."

Some people took to Twitter to voice their frustration, complaining that Ticketmaster was down for them or that they couldn't enter the "waiting room" despite receiving an email that they had been approved for the presale.

The Ticketmaster Fan Support twitter appeared to address the latter concern, tweeting on Tuesday: "If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience."

Some people responded that that wasn't working, either.

"i have my code and receive the same error when i use the link in the text message," one person responded.

In response to someone who said that they received an email without a code, Ticketmaster Fan Support said to DM the email address the person registered with.

Insider also observed some people tweeting that they were waiting in a line of over 2,000 people in front of them.

Needless to say, demand is high for Swift's tour. After her latest album "Midnights" dropped last month, she became the first music artist in history to claim the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It was Spotify's most-listened-to album in a single day.