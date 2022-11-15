ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/16: Motivated Bills, Being Everywhere, and a Snowfall from Hell

To clear up any confusion: The OBR is not abandoning Twitter. Our mission is to be wherever Browns fans are, meeting and interacting with as many as possible. It’s a lengthy list of places to be, starting with our own forums and various social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so forth. We’re exploring a new social network called Mastodon because we like how it’s focused on local communities and the moderation of content by people who know the landscape (like the Watercooler) and not a distant group of people who don’t know a legit Browns fan from an imposter or a troll.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers

No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
OXFORD, MS
Overhauling the Browns Defense in 2023

The Cleveland Browns' defense needs a near-complete overhaul in 2023 after failing to meet an off-season of lofty expectations. In fact, there is a very real scenario where nearly 50 percent of the team’s current defensive starters are no longer on the squad at the beginning of the 2023 regular season. For some context as to why this may be the case, consider that the Browns' defense currently ranks:
CLEVELAND, OH
