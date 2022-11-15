To clear up any confusion: The OBR is not abandoning Twitter. Our mission is to be wherever Browns fans are, meeting and interacting with as many as possible. It’s a lengthy list of places to be, starting with our own forums and various social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so forth. We’re exploring a new social network called Mastodon because we like how it’s focused on local communities and the moderation of content by people who know the landscape (like the Watercooler) and not a distant group of people who don’t know a legit Browns fan from an imposter or a troll.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO