Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Two former Cleveland Browns signed by Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Cleveland Browns' defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster.
Browns sign pass rusher to the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have signed pass rusher Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.
Browns bolster defensive line, sign 300-pound tackle
The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/16: Motivated Bills, Being Everywhere, and a Snowfall from Hell
To clear up any confusion: The OBR is not abandoning Twitter. Our mission is to be wherever Browns fans are, meeting and interacting with as many as possible. It’s a lengthy list of places to be, starting with our own forums and various social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so forth. We’re exploring a new social network called Mastodon because we like how it’s focused on local communities and the moderation of content by people who know the landscape (like the Watercooler) and not a distant group of people who don’t know a legit Browns fan from an imposter or a troll.
Should Browns consider coaching changes? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik and Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com...
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
How can Browns can solve their struggles? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Daryl Ruiter: There's a lot of factors the NFL has to consider if they decide to move Browns-Bills out of Buffalo
Will the NFL move Browns-Bills out of Buffalo? Daryl Ruiter says the league has a lot to consider in making the decision. Hear all the factors when Daryl joined Baskin and Phelps!
Deshaun Watson returns to practice while the Browns get ready for a snowstorm: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday and so was their franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson, still serving his 11-game suspension, was able to practice for the first time with the team as they get ready to face the Bills this week in Orchard Park, New York.
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
Will WVU's offense be Fine with a new quarterback?
Should West Virginia follow through on last week's quarterback change and start Garrett Greene behind center in Saturday's home game against No. 17 Kansas State, the offense is not just moving from JT Daniels to Greene and from one version of the offense to another.
247Sports
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
Overhauling the Browns Defense in 2023
The Cleveland Browns' defense needs a near-complete overhaul in 2023 after failing to meet an off-season of lofty expectations. In fact, there is a very real scenario where nearly 50 percent of the team’s current defensive starters are no longer on the squad at the beginning of the 2023 regular season. For some context as to why this may be the case, consider that the Browns' defense currently ranks:
Mario Cristobal bluntly addresses parents calling out Miami coaches on social media
Mario Cristobal is still searching for his first signature win at Miami. The Hurricanes have a chance Saturday to earn bowl eligibility and get that elusive win against a heavy-hitter against No. 9 Clemson. But Cristobal could not just talk about Saturday’s key ACC showdown. Multiple parents of Miami...
Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns
Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday.
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
247Sports
