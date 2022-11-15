Read full article on original website
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Children as young as 4 referred to police instead of principals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little 6-year-old girl sits quietly in school as a book is read to her. Then suddenly, a police officer enters the room and orders her to stand up. He grabs the child's hands and cuffs them as she cries."No! don't put handcuffs on!" the girl says.The girl's wrists are so small that the officer had to use plastic zip ties. She is then further treated like a criminal - loaded into a police squad, taken for fingerprints and a mugshot, and formally charged. This all really happened in Orlando, Florida in 2019 – and it...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
WIFR
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Security guard dies following River Oaks shooting
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was shot Wednesday inside River Oaks Mall and later died. Authorities responded to a report of a shots fired inside the mall, located in the 90 block of River Oaks Center Drive, at around 12:15 p.m. A 57-year-old security guard was shot during “a possible robbery attempt” inside […]
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
Darrell Brooks, convicted of killing 6 people at Wisconsin Christmas parade, is sentenced to life
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove into a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year, was sentenced Wednesday to six consecutive life sentences with no possibility of early release. A jury convicted Brooks, 40, in October on all 76 counts after...
Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento.
Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
cwbchicago.com
Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours
On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 7 years for illegally possessing, brandishing loaded gun in public
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man who illegally possessed a loaded gun on a Chicago street and tried to flee from police last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Brandon Ellis, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s...
Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a Near North Side building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.
Washington Examiner
The Darrell Brooks trial was a circus and disgrace to the justice system
Hopefully, we can all agree to deplore and condemn Darrell Brooks , the madman convicted for killing six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year with his car, hitting a total of 68 people after he drove into a Christmas parade. The vile act itself is one thing, but Brooks’s trial...
