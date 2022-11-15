ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

fox32chicago.com

'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CBS Chicago

Handcuffs in Hallways: Children as young as 4 referred to police instead of principals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little 6-year-old girl sits quietly in school as a book is read to her. Then suddenly, a police officer enters the room and orders her to stand up. He grabs the child's hands and cuffs them as she cries."No! don't put handcuffs on!" the girl says.The girl's wrists are so small that the officer had to use plastic zip ties. She is then further treated like a criminal - loaded into a police squad, taken for fingerprints and a mugshot, and formally charged. This all really happened in Orlando, Florida in 2019 – and it...
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
WIFR

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
WGN News

Security guard dies following River Oaks shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was shot Wednesday inside River Oaks Mall and later died. Authorities responded to a report of a shots fired inside the mall, located in the 90 block of River Oaks Center Drive, at around 12:15 p.m. A 57-year-old security guard was shot during “a possible robbery attempt” inside […]
CBS Sacramento

Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago.  The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento. 
CBS Chicago

Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
cwbchicago.com

Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours

On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
