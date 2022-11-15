Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Food: Mountain Dew Pitch Black is Coming Back in January
Mountain Dew Pitch Black is coming back in January . . . and there will be two new varieties: A zero sugar version and an energy drink one. In a taste test, the best store-bought turkey gravy is . . . Great Value, which is Walmart's in-house brand. Coors Light's...
Mtn Dew's New Fruit Quake Flavor Is Supposed to Taste Like Fruitcake
The soda brand is putting a drinkable twist on the controversial holiday dessert.
Figgy Pudding Spam Puts a Seasonal Spin on the Classic Canned Meat
Pumpkin Spice Spam was surprisingly popular. Now Spam is taking on the Christmas season.
winemag.com
Move Over, White Claw: Hard Seltzer Goes Craft
There was derision in certain drinking circles when hard seltzer first captured the beverage zeitgeist in the mid-2010s. Then, when it became apparent that the fizzy fruity category was going to become a permanent fixture in consumer fridges around 2018, many makers raced to catch up with demand. These days...
Blue Moon Releases Miniature Pies to Pair with Your Beer
The collaboration with Melissa Ben-Ishay is only available online this week.
The 7 Best Punch Bowls of 2022
Our favorite is the Viski Footed Glass Bowl for its beautiful shape and high-quality construction.
Food & Wine
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT
Upgrade your everyday.
Comments / 0