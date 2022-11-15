ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Food: Mountain Dew Pitch Black is Coming Back in January

Mountain Dew Pitch Black is coming back in January . . . and there will be two new varieties: A zero sugar version and an energy drink one. In a taste test, the best store-bought turkey gravy is . . . Great Value, which is Walmart's in-house brand. Coors Light's...
winemag.com

Move Over, White Claw: Hard Seltzer Goes Craft

There was derision in certain drinking circles when hard seltzer first captured the beverage zeitgeist in the mid-2010s. Then, when it became apparent that the fizzy fruity category was going to become a permanent fixture in consumer fridges around 2018, many makers raced to catch up with demand. These days...
COLORADO STATE
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy