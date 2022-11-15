ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Corrections and clarifications: A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura.

Authorities in Southern California say that a body recovered from an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years ago .

The body was recovered near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday news release . After two recreational divers reported seeing a possible body close to the ocean floor Nov. 5, Sheriff's Office officials, alongside rescue divers from other agencies, recovered the remains on Friday.

While the "location of the recovery corresponds to a missing diver investigation from 2020," the Sheriff's Office said, the body has not been identifiedyet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lG5O_0jBX2zSa00
Officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, alongside rescue divers from other agencies, recovered the body found near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island. Courtesy of The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

A corner's investigation will determine the identity. The Sheriff's Office said the body has been taken to its Coroner's Bureau, which expects to complete the identity confirmation using rapid DNA testing by next week.

Watch: Tiger shark dubbed ‘Queen Nikki’ launches at diver's flippers just before shark swim

Mystery solved? Human remains found in vehicle submerged for 39 years, Alabama police say

The diver who vanished near Painted Cave Preserve in 2020 had been identified as Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura, California, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to USA TODAY on Tuesday. Sturt had reportedly been diving for lobster with a partner on Nov. 29, 2020, authorities said.

His partner surfaced but Sturt did not, authorities said at the time , and the dive partner radioed for help, prompting a search of the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0hBd_0jBX2zSa00
Officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, alongside rescue divers from other agencies, during the rescue operation. Courtesy of The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

For this month's recovery operation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit and the National Park Service for assistance, according to Monday's news release .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cx0D_0jBX2zSa00
Divers search the waters near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island. Courtesy of The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it would release the identity of the diver after the Coroner's Bureau confirms it and next of kin are notified.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Gretchen Wenner, Ventura County Star .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago

Comments / 62

Daisy Maisy
1d ago

Diving stories are so scary! Check out Mr. Ballen's videos about the strange and mysterious on YouTube. The cave diving ones may be in the topic of 'places people shouldn't go, but went anyway'. I feel for this guy they just found. I can't think of much that sounds scarier than being trapped in an underwater cave.

Reply(2)
11
GQP Defecation Party
2d ago

Dove for lobster in the area many times….it’s why you stick with your buddy in those types of waters…

Reply
26
John Bradley
2d ago

that's ok they could have been looking for a woman in Connecticut river in connecticut but the connecticut river was in new hamshire near town of lancaster

Reply(20)
7
 

