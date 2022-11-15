Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Harmony House changes name, with vision of helping those gain freedom from homelessness
MANSFIELD—To show proper representation to all their services and better highlight their mission, Harmony House Homeless Services is excited to announce they have changed their name to Wayfinders Ohio. “We do so much more than exclusively provide shelter to the homeless population. And we just felt the old name...
Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City School District said it has a plan to make sure every student will be learning in the classroom by January, but it comes with some major changes. All 8,000-plus students in the district have been taking turns learning online at home because of the bus driver shortage in the […]
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
WHIZ
Muskingum County to be Awarded Disaster Relief Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio has a State Disaster Relief Program that can be implemented to aid localities financially after they have been affected by severe weather. Governor Mike Dewine recently authorized the use of the program that will release funds for damage accrued from a weather event that occurred between May 6, and May 8, earlier this year in Muskingum County.
Remote learning remains for 2022 in Reynoldsburg schools; some schools to change start, end times
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Remote learning for some Reynoldsburg City Schools students will continue through the end of 2022, but as the district tries to get students back in the classrooms, some schools will see new start and end times. In a letter released Tuesday, the district said a new bussing schedule would be implemented […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Gets The Green Light, Council Continues To Pore Over 2023 Budget
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council Monday approved two ordinances, both by 5-2 votes, on the third readings and final votes which will annex approximately 263 acres (west of Kroger) into the city limits and rezone approximately 196 acres of that same land from Zoning Township (U-1) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
Under proposed Columbus budget, curbside recycling pick-ups in would go to weekly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recyclables could be collected weekly from curbsides across Columbus by the middle of 2023, doubling the city’s current schedule. Mayor Andrew Ginther’s 2023 proposed general fund budget earmarks $6 million for increasing curbside recycling collection to once a week. The general fund proposal totals $1.14 billion, with other millions allocated to […]
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
richlandsource.com
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery
MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
TWIG Bazaar returns, benefits Nationwide Children’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The TWIG Bazaar returned to Columbus over the weekend. TWIG, which stands for “together with important goals”, is a fundraising group for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This year’s event marked the 100th anniversary as well as the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two years have been virtual. Dozens […]
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
13abc.com
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio holds hearing for Columbia Gas rate hike request
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will hear testimonies in relation to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Rate Hike Request on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Environmental Law and Policy Center, the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. on 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, and can be live-streamed online via YouTube. The nonprofit has submitted testimony urging regulators to reject Columbia’s request.
With winter weather approaching, ODOT seeks snow plow drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With winter weather moving fast into central Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up to plow roads this season. ODOT is in charge of maintaining all U.S. highways, interstates and state highways — outside local municipalities. And drivers might already see ODOT’s trucks on the road. “The salt barns […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion names Officer of the Year
MARION—The Marion Police Department is excited to recognize the 2022 Officer of the Year, Officer Dan Ice. Officer Ice was nominated by his supervisors and selected through a vote of all department members for this honor. Officer Ice started his career with MPD in March of 1998. During his...
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
