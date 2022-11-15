ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts

The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Snow Day’ movie, set in Syracuse, gets a musical remake: See trailer

Hollywood is still obsessed with remakes, sequels and reboots, so it was only a matter of time before a classic kids’ movie set in Syracuse got the similar treatment. “Snow Day,” the 2000 comedy film starring Chevy Chase as a Syracuse TV weatherman, has been reimagined as a a musical, also titled “Snow Day.” Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the trailer for the new film Wednesday, and announced the film will premiere next month on both platforms.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Summer in February: Syracuse Winter Fair will return to the NYS Fairgrounds in 2023

The weather outside might be frightful in February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the late summer highlights you associate with the New York State Fair. The Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center at the fairgrounds Friday Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. It’s the fourth year for the event — it was held in 2019 and 2020 but cancelled for 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. It returned in February 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native Post Malone breaks record with 17x platinum hit; more: Buzz

Syracuse native Post Malone breaks record with 17-time platinum hit. Syracuse native Post Malone’s 2018 hit song “Sunflower” just broke a record for the highest-certified single in RIAA history. Billboard reports the single from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” soundtrack is now 17 times platinum — the equivalent of 17 million copies sold — surpassing Lil Nas X’s “Old Time Road,” which was 15x platinum. “Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee, continues to be popular with nearly 2 billion views on YouTube, adding to Posty’s most recent haul of RIAA awards including a 14x-platinum plaque for “Congratulations” and 10x-platinum certifications for “Psycho” and “White Iverson.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...

A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Mannion, Shiroff headed to mandatory recount; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 30. Chilly again with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME LIVERPOOL PIZZERIA NOW HOME TO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE: For decades, Liverpool residents would pop into the pizzeria at the southwest corner of Tulip and Oswego streets on the way home to grab a pizza and maybe some wings. Starting this week, you can now stop in for hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves or perhaps some shawarma, and finish with fresh baklava. Contractors spent the last six months transforming what had been Pizza Villa for 20 years into The Kabob House, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in meat, fish or vegetables grilled over an open charcoal fire. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy