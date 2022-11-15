Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 30. Chilly again with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME LIVERPOOL PIZZERIA NOW HOME TO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE: For decades, Liverpool residents would pop into the pizzeria at the southwest corner of Tulip and Oswego streets on the way home to grab a pizza and maybe some wings. Starting this week, you can now stop in for hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves or perhaps some shawarma, and finish with fresh baklava. Contractors spent the last six months transforming what had been Pizza Villa for 20 years into The Kabob House, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in meat, fish or vegetables grilled over an open charcoal fire. (Charlie Miller photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO