New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts
The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag to play Syracuse concert close to St. Patrick’s Day
A Celtic punk rock band is coming to Upstate New York in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. Flogging Molly has announced its 2023 tour dates, including concerts on Feb. 17 at the Main Street Armory in Rochester and March 1 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister will open both shows at 7:30 p.m.
‘Snow Day’ movie, set in Syracuse, gets a musical remake: See trailer
Hollywood is still obsessed with remakes, sequels and reboots, so it was only a matter of time before a classic kids’ movie set in Syracuse got the similar treatment. “Snow Day,” the 2000 comedy film starring Chevy Chase as a Syracuse TV weatherman, has been reimagined as a a musical, also titled “Snow Day.” Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the trailer for the new film Wednesday, and announced the film will premiere next month on both platforms.
Summer in February: Syracuse Winter Fair will return to the NYS Fairgrounds in 2023
The weather outside might be frightful in February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the late summer highlights you associate with the New York State Fair. The Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center at the fairgrounds Friday Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. It’s the fourth year for the event — it was held in 2019 and 2020 but cancelled for 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. It returned in February 2022.
How a 97-year-old pipe organ got caught in the middle of a dustup over rent-free space at the NYS Fair
The fate of a 97-year-old pipe organ at the New York State Fair sits in limbo as the new fair director continues efforts to clamp down on decades-old handshake deals that let many groups use the state-owned fairgrounds rent-free. The organ is owned and operated by the non-profit Empire State...
54 photos of Auburn High School students rehearsing for fall play, ‘The Bugs’
Students of Auburn High School have been preparing for their fall play “The Bugs.” Our photographer Alaina Potrikus captured one of their dress rehearsals on Wednesday evening. The show will be performed this weekend at Auburn Public Theater.
Lou Ferrigno movie to resume filming in Syracuse after issues, stolen equipment
A horror movie starring “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is set to resume filming in Syracuse after it was shut down halfway through production at the end of August. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that all of the principal...
Syracuse native Post Malone breaks record with 17x platinum hit; more: Buzz
Syracuse native Post Malone breaks record with 17-time platinum hit. Syracuse native Post Malone’s 2018 hit song “Sunflower” just broke a record for the highest-certified single in RIAA history. Billboard reports the single from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” soundtrack is now 17 times platinum — the equivalent of 17 million copies sold — surpassing Lil Nas X’s “Old Time Road,” which was 15x platinum. “Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee, continues to be popular with nearly 2 billion views on YouTube, adding to Posty’s most recent haul of RIAA awards including a 14x-platinum plaque for “Congratulations” and 10x-platinum certifications for “Psycho” and “White Iverson.”
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
How a concert and racetrack promoter brought Lights on the Lake to Liverpool
The annual holiday favorite “Lights on the Lake” returns this week to Onondaga Lake Park. Now in its 33rd season, the two-mile drive thru light show will feature towering holiday displays, a larger-than-life Land of Oz, animated scenes, colorful arches, and a fairy tale magic grand finale.
How to watch ‘Family Feud’ episode with Central New York family on Wednesday
A Central New York family competed on the hit TV game show, “Family Feud,” and their episode is set to air tonight, Wednesday, November 16 (11/16/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The episode will air on the local CBS affiliate, WTVH, in the Syracuse market, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV services.
FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces launch of winter session for Citizens Academy
FOCUS Greater Syracuse will launch a winter session of its Citizens Academy, due to high demand for its fall session. More than 100 people applied for just 40 open spots for the fall 2022 session, prompting the FOCUS board of directors to pilot a second session. Applications are open until...
Today’s obit: Jacqueline Bashore was a regular at Cicero Senior Citizen Center
Jacqueline R. Bashore, 90, of Cicero, died on Nov. 12 following a brief illness. She was born in Muncie, Indiana. Bashore married her husband, Harold, in 1955 and they later made their home in North Syracuse. The couple retired to Florida, but returned to Central New York in 2006 and...
157 photos from Solvay High School fall play ‘The Game’s Afoot’ rehearsal
Students of Solvay High School prepared for their fall play Wednesday. Our photographer Rhonda Hawes was there to capture images at their dress rehearsal. They will perform their show live this coming weekend.
Syracuse Mets will hold their annual Garage Sale this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the team store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins another Cortaca Jug, and 68 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Michael Anderson scored a touchdown in a baseball stadium last weekend. He reached the endzone in center field as Ithaca College played SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium, commemorating the 63rd Cortaca Jug between the two Division III schools.
The latest buzz for Cicero-North Syracuse marching band: Shaved heads are payoff for title
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse trumpet player Jamison Walker knew he had a lot of hair. That had to be obvious to everyone. It fell down to his shoulders.
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
Mannion, Shiroff headed to mandatory recount; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 30. Chilly again with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME LIVERPOOL PIZZERIA NOW HOME TO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE: For decades, Liverpool residents would pop into the pizzeria at the southwest corner of Tulip and Oswego streets on the way home to grab a pizza and maybe some wings. Starting this week, you can now stop in for hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves or perhaps some shawarma, and finish with fresh baklava. Contractors spent the last six months transforming what had been Pizza Villa for 20 years into The Kabob House, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in meat, fish or vegetables grilled over an open charcoal fire. (Charlie Miller photo)
Facing off with the Power Play burger at Ale ‘n Angus Pub (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Reader, I won’t insult your intelligence by telling you that the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in downtown Syracuse has good burgers as if I were breaking some bit of news. Since 2012, when its Power Play Burger was voted best in New York by the state’s Beef Council, the restaurant has built a reputation on the dual pillars of quality and creativity.
