Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting - ARPA Funds and Scenic Roads. Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting for residents will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall located in the large conference room located at 400 Main St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 to vote on items pertaining to the following:

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO