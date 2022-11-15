Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gun Trafficking College Student Gets 10 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Social Services Kicks Off 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas Holiday season. Last year 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations. Every year...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity: Director of Senior Services
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Girl Scout wins national Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back essay contest!
Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) proudly announce that four local Girl Scouts are winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest. Among the winners is Danbury resident Lila Schlissel, an Ambassador in troop 50105. Girl Scouts of the USA sponsored the competition during...
hamlethub.com
TONIGHT! Ridgefield Special Town Meeting for Allocation of $665,539 of ARPA Funds to Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-Profit Community
Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting - ARPA Funds and Scenic Roads. Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting for residents will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall located in the large conference room located at 400 Main St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 to vote on items pertaining to the following:
hamlethub.com
Making friends and finding community in another Ridgefield nearly 3,000 miles from home
2,958.3 miles west of Ridgefield, Connecticut is a close-knit community rich in history, town pride and steeped in holiday traditions. They have a downtown hardware store, a walkable town center, coffee shops, and engaged local officials. Welcome to Ridgefield. Washington. Curiosity prompted Ridgefield resident Jack Bouffard to embark on a...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Charles Luft Participates in Hamilton College Production of Measure for Measure
Charles Luft of Ridgefield played multiple roles in the Hamilton College Fall Theatre production of William Shakespeare's Measure by Measure. Luft, a senior majoring in creative writing, is a graduate of Kent School. Directed by Hamilton College Professor of Theatre Craig Latrell, Measure for Measure is a play about political...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Veda Healing Spa
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Veda Healing...
hamlethub.com
adam broderick announces a beautiful offer just in time for the holiday shopping season!
Adam broderick announces a beautiful offer just in time for the holiday shopping season!. When you purchase a $175 gift card in the store or online, you'll receive an additional $25 gift card. All gift cards are not alike so give the best and let her choose … spa, salon,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Youth Cheerleaders Head to Regionals, Give them a CHEER and Head to Prime Burger Tomorrow to Support their Upcomiing Competition!
Thirteen Ridgefield middle school students, part of the Ridgefield Youth and Cheer team, are thrilled to be heading to the 2022 New England Ayc Regional Cheerleading Competition this weekend!. Hosted by Blackstone Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading, the New England Region Cheerleading Competition for American Youth Cheer will take place...
hamlethub.com
How to Dispose of Leaves Legally and Responsibly in Westport
The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents that both the Regulations for the Protection and Preservation of Wetlands and Watercourses of the Town of Westport, and Westport’s Waterway Protection Line Ordinance prohibit the dumping of debris in a wetland or watercourse. Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “Now that autumn is...
hamlethub.com
The Prospector names recipient of 2022 Val Visionary Award!
The Prospector Theater announced today that the Showah family of Ridgefield are the recipients of the 2022 Val Visionary Award! Named for Prospector Founder and Visionary Valerie Jensen. This award comes on the 8th anniversary of the Prospector. Mike Santini, Prospector Executive Director says, "This award recognizes those whose work...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Hat Tricks Host Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26
The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. The puck drop is at 7 pm. Purchase your tickets HERE. Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys...
hamlethub.com
TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio
TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio. Friday, December 2, 6-9 PM, 25 France Street, Norwalk CT. “Two Ways” are what local artists Sergey Stepanenko and Bruce Horan will be showcasing at their collaborative artist exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio in Norwalk on Friday, December 2, from 6-9 PM.
hamlethub.com
Tobacco E-Cig Enforcement: Milford Police make unannounced compliance inspections
On November 14, 2022, the Milford Police Department working with the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program (TPEP) conducted unannounced compliance inspections of establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes. The inspections were performed in an effort to determine...
Comments / 0