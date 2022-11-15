ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Social Services Kicks Off 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas Holiday season. Last year 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations. Every year...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity: Director of Senior Services

The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

TONIGHT! Ridgefield Special Town Meeting for Allocation of $665,539 of ARPA Funds to Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-Profit Community

Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting - ARPA Funds and Scenic Roads. Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting for residents will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall located in the large conference room located at 400 Main St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 to vote on items pertaining to the following:
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Veda Healing Spa

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Veda Healing...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Youth Cheerleaders Head to Regionals, Give them a CHEER and Head to Prime Burger Tomorrow to Support their Upcomiing Competition!

Thirteen Ridgefield middle school students, part of the Ridgefield Youth and Cheer team, are thrilled to be heading to the 2022 New England Ayc Regional Cheerleading Competition this weekend!. Hosted by Blackstone Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading, the New England Region Cheerleading Competition for American Youth Cheer will take place...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

How to Dispose of Leaves Legally and Responsibly in Westport

The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents that both the Regulations for the Protection and Preservation of Wetlands and Watercourses of the Town of Westport, and Westport’s Waterway Protection Line Ordinance prohibit the dumping of debris in a wetland or watercourse. Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “Now that autumn is...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

The Prospector names recipient of 2022 Val Visionary Award!

The Prospector Theater announced today that the Showah family of Ridgefield are the recipients of the 2022 Val Visionary Award! Named for Prospector Founder and Visionary Valerie Jensen. This award comes on the 8th anniversary of the Prospector. Mike Santini, Prospector Executive Director says, "This award recognizes those whose work...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Hat Tricks Host Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26

The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. The puck drop is at 7 pm. Purchase your tickets HERE. Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio

TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio. Friday, December 2, 6-9 PM, 25 France Street, Norwalk CT. “Two Ways” are what local artists Sergey Stepanenko and Bruce Horan will be showcasing at their collaborative artist exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio in Norwalk on Friday, December 2, from 6-9 PM.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Tobacco E-Cig Enforcement: Milford Police make unannounced compliance inspections

On November 14, 2022, the Milford Police Department working with the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program (TPEP) conducted unannounced compliance inspections of establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes. The inspections were performed in an effort to determine...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy