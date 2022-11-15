ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota Reporter

MHS students put their business savvy to the test

OGLESBY – The next generation of business leaders from Geneseo, Kewanee, La Salle, and Mendota went head-to-head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Nov. 10 at Illinois Valley Community College. Eight high school teams from Geneseo High School, Kewanee High School, La Salle-Peru Township High School and Mendota High School competed. Each team included four students and one business mentor (an adult community volunteer).
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace

Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
PERU, IL
Mendota Reporter

'A Mendota Christmas' to ring in the holidays Dec. 3

MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting “A Mendota Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3. It is a holiday celebration inviting everyone to come out and enjoy a day of holiday cheer and begin their Christmas shopping. Mendota shops will be decorated and ready for Christmas, featuring gifts for everyone on your list.
MENDOTA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winter weather usually means an end to hitting the green, golfers in Rockford will soon have a chance to tee off indoors. X-Golf is opening soon in the old Art Van furniture building on Newburg Road. The company offers state of the art simulators that can help golfers improve their game.
ROCKFORD, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Mendota Reporter

Paw Paw Board hears waste disposal proposals

PAW PAW – Two waste-disposal companies presented their estimates for a new contract to commence April 1 during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The information was taken for discussion. Jeff Politsch, publisher of the Chicago Road Shopper, will be retiring. The Chicago Road Shopper...
PAW PAW, IL
wjol.com

More Changes at Joliet City Hall

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
JOLIET, IL
Mendota Reporter

OSF welcomes new care provider

MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!

If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
MONTGOMERY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Is It OK To Get Drunk Before A High School Football Game?

Hopefully, you read the title of this blog as a rhetorical question. Hi. My name is Joe Dredge and I love high school sports. I participated in them myself while attending Harlem High School. My dad has coached high school sports longer than I've been alive. And now I have the privilege of calling high school football and basketball over the airwaves of 1440 WROK.
BYRON, IL

