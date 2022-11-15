Read full article on original website
Mendota Reporter
MHS students put their business savvy to the test
OGLESBY – The next generation of business leaders from Geneseo, Kewanee, La Salle, and Mendota went head-to-head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Nov. 10 at Illinois Valley Community College. Eight high school teams from Geneseo High School, Kewanee High School, La Salle-Peru Township High School and Mendota High School competed. Each team included four students and one business mentor (an adult community volunteer).
starvedrock.media
Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace
Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
Mendota Reporter
'A Mendota Christmas' to ring in the holidays Dec. 3
MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting “A Mendota Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3. It is a holiday celebration inviting everyone to come out and enjoy a day of holiday cheer and begin their Christmas shopping. Mendota shops will be decorated and ready for Christmas, featuring gifts for everyone on your list.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WIFR
Rockford school board member resigns after altercation with community member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Public Schools board member steps down after an altercation Tuesday night with a local documentarian covering the May 30th Alliance, a group fighting for racial justice in the community. Michael Connor, in a video posted to social media, appears to approach Nicholas Stange, a...
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
WIFR
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winter weather usually means an end to hitting the green, golfers in Rockford will soon have a chance to tee off indoors. X-Golf is opening soon in the old Art Van furniture building on Newburg Road. The company offers state of the art simulators that can help golfers improve their game.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
Mendota Reporter
Paw Paw Board hears waste disposal proposals
PAW PAW – Two waste-disposal companies presented their estimates for a new contract to commence April 1 during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The information was taken for discussion. Jeff Politsch, publisher of the Chicago Road Shopper, will be retiring. The Chicago Road Shopper...
wjol.com
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
Mendota Reporter
OSF welcomes new care provider
MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
We Found Out What’s Going in This Cool Looking Loves Park Building
I've been driving by the construction for a while and the building looks pretty unique, today I finally heard what's opening there in late November or December. If your kids are like mine, they will be excited about their first visit to this new business coming to Loves Park. What...
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
Rockford subdivision becomes city’s first all-electric neighborhood
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has entered a partnership to bring new affordable housing to the “Forest City.” Alternative energy and a nearby high school are all part of the plan. Numerous Rockford government and non-profit organizations have come together for the project, which hopes to revolutionize one of the city’s subdivisions. “To make this […]
Is It OK To Get Drunk Before A High School Football Game?
Hopefully, you read the title of this blog as a rhetorical question. Hi. My name is Joe Dredge and I love high school sports. I participated in them myself while attending Harlem High School. My dad has coached high school sports longer than I've been alive. And now I have the privilege of calling high school football and basketball over the airwaves of 1440 WROK.
