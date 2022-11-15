ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Social media reacts to SEC Coach of the Year poll: Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel or Brian Kelly?

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and is among those being considered for the award this season.

Smart, of course, pays such things no mind as he prepares his No. 1-ranked Georgia team for a 3:30 p.m. game at Kentucky on Saturday.

But many others have taken note as this season presents multiple worthy candidates for the award.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel leads the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense (47.4 points) and has emerged as the strong favorite based on an unscientific internet poll. Heupel, along with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, was co-winner of the Steve Spurrier national first-year coach of the year award last season.

Some prefer Kelly for SEC Coach of the Year this season, noting how the winningest coach in Notre Dame history came south and has transformed an LSU program that was in disarray in just one season.

Joseph Otwell
1d ago

After the personal losses Georgia had and the defense to be as good as last year and the offense to be better Kirby deserves a piece of that honor if not all of it.

