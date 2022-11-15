ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Ferndale High School and Middle School on second lockdown in 2 days after threatening note discovered in bathroom

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYBaO_0jBWzdif00

FERNDALE (WWJ) - Two Ferndale schools have initiated a second lockdown this week after a threatening message was found Tuesday morning, not one day after classes at the school were forced to close over other online threats.

Ferndale High School and Middle School, which are located in the same building, are on lockdown this hour with students being kept in their classrooms as police investigate the incident.

A District spokesman says a hand-written threat was found in a bathroom this morning, despite police already present at the school over a social media threat made on Sunday evening.

WWJ's Mike Campbell said a 16-year-old student was arrested in connection to the threats, after police accused her of posting a hit list of students to social media Sunday night and threatened to bring three loaded guns to school.

While nothing came of the threats, Campbell reports the female student now faces possible felony charges, including up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ferndale High School and Middle School had increased police presence Tuesday as students returned to class.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. No other details were released.

School officials across the Metro Detroit area say students who see or hearing anything concerning are encouraged to submit tips to a confidential line through the state’s Ok2Say app or website.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

CBS Detroit

Student arrested after threatening note found at Ferndale High School

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 16-year-old was arrested after a threatening note was found inside a student restroom at Ferndale High School on Tuesday.The discovery of the note led to a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning at Ferndale middle and high schools.At about 9 a.m., officers were called to the school and investigated the note. Police say the author of the note was identified as a 16-year-old male student who attended the school. He was taken into custody.An investigation is ongoing, and the case is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.This comes a day after a 16-year-old...
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Taylor High School closed after social media threat

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Taylor High School closed Wednesday after an alleged social media threat was made.In a Facebook post, the high school said the threat was circulating on social media platforms. While details of the threat were not released, the school said out of precaution, they canceled classes for the day and closed TVLA and the Taylor Career and Technical Center. Taylor High said their leadership team is working closely with the Taylor Police Department while officers conduct an investigation. 
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats

MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
