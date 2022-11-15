Ferndale High School and Middle School on second lockdown in 2 days after threatening note discovered in bathroom

FERNDALE (WWJ) - Two Ferndale schools have initiated a second lockdown this week after a threatening message was found Tuesday morning, not one day after classes at the school were forced to close over other online threats.

Ferndale High School and Middle School, which are located in the same building, are on lockdown this hour with students being kept in their classrooms as police investigate the incident.

A District spokesman says a hand-written threat was found in a bathroom this morning, despite police already present at the school over a social media threat made on Sunday evening.

WWJ's Mike Campbell said a 16-year-old student was arrested in connection to the threats, after police accused her of posting a hit list of students to social media Sunday night and threatened to bring three loaded guns to school.

While nothing came of the threats, Campbell reports the female student now faces possible felony charges, including up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ferndale High School and Middle School had increased police presence Tuesday as students returned to class.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. No other details were released.

School officials across the Metro Detroit area say students who see or hearing anything concerning are encouraged to submit tips to a confidential line through the state’s Ok2Say app or website.

