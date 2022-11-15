ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent court date postponed

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was scheduled to appear in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, November 16, yet the date has been postponed. According to Baldwinville Village Court, Thomson is now scheduled for December 14. Thomson is currently on paid administrative leave after he was seen crowd-surfing during the homecoming football game and […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Jaydin Huddleston

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old Jaydin Huddleston who has 20 prior local arrests. Huddleston has an active arrest warrant for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. According to police Huddleston caused a disturbance inside […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
OXFORD, NY
WKTV

Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers

A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy