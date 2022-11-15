Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged...
Amsterdam man faces DWI, firearm possession charges
A man from Amsterdam was arrested on Monday. Joseph Harrington, 56, faces multiple charges after allegedly driving while drunk with a suspended license, as well as firearm possession charges.
WKTV
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent court date postponed
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was scheduled to appear in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, November 16, yet the date has been postponed. According to Baldwinville Village Court, Thomson is now scheduled for December 14. Thomson is currently on paid administrative leave after he was seen crowd-surfing during the homecoming football game and […]
On the Lookout: Jaydin Huddleston
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old Jaydin Huddleston who has 20 prior local arrests. Huddleston has an active arrest warrant for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. According to police Huddleston caused a disturbance inside […]
16-year-old shot in leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Sabine Street around 7:33 p.m. after the city’s ShotSpotter system recorded three rounds, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Police found the...
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
Fonda man accused of knifing victim during fight
A Fonda man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after he allegedly cut someone with a knife during a domestic dispute.
WKTV
New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month. According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.
Homer woman arrested after Walmart Grand Larceny
According to New York State Police, a Homer woman was arrested on November 11th after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
cnyhomepage.com
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
WKTV
Member of Oneida County Sheriff's Office saves hurt owl in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- An investigator with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office happened upon an owl in need in Whitesboro Tuesday. The red phase screech owl was found by the side of the road by Investigator Constantine who was on his way home for dinner when he spotted the bird. The...
Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown
A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside.
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
Cardillo: Proctor Weapons Detector Wasn’t Calibrated to Detect Knives
Utica school board member and 2023 mayoral candidate Bob Cardillo has revealed that the weapons detection system installed at Proctor High School was not calibrated to detect knives when a student stabbed a fellow classmate during a fight on October 31st. "Apparently from what I understand, it's not necessarily the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
East Side ambush murder a case of revenge. But 2 men on trial say no evidence points to them
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone wanted Anthony Perry dead. A figure decked out in black hunted down and murdered Perry, 36, as he walked his dog one Sunday morning near the busy East Side intersection of East Genesee Street and Salt Springs Road.
Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers
A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
Comments / 0