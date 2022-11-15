RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month. According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO