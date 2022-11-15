Read full article on original website
Local nurse honored for using small gestures to make a big difference for patients
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others and a group of local frontline heroes is being honored this week. They’ll help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park on Friday. Kelly Hix is a nurse in Monroe...
13abc Big Story: The War in Ukraine
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
Free clinic founder wins WTOL 11's Leaders in Action award for November
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Riverside Hospital closed in 2002, just east of downtown Toledo. And when it went away, it affected healthcare access for residents in the Vistula neighborhood. Jump ahead more than a decade, and November's WTOL 11 Leader in Action, Paul Chandler, got to work. He saw...
United Way of Greater Toledo's United for the Holidays to Distribute 560 Meal Kits Before Thanksgiving
United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) is proud to host United for the Holidays, in partnership with Islamic Food Bank and Grace Community Center. This series of events brings together more than 150 volunteers to pack 563 meal kits for families throughout NW Ohio. Each meal kit contains two-weeks worth of food.
War veteran’s family bid him farewell before organ donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 52-year-old Leonard Tate bid him farewell with an honor walk at St Vincent Medical Center Wednesday. His family says serving was a huge part of his life and he wanted to continue that in death by donating organs, including donating skin grafts to fire victims in Ukraine.
ProMedica Holiday Tree lighting honors local frontline heroes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to a lot of frontline heroes, and this week we’re going to introduce you to some of them. We’re featuring stories of six people who are making a difference in our community. They’ve been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo on Friday night.
Army veteran donates organs
Organizations to offer free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner to Ottawa and Sandusky Co. residents
ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are offering a free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner for all Ottawa and Sandusky County residents on Thanksgiving Day. On Nov. 24, dinners will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School located at 633 Fremont St. in Elmore, Ohio. According to...
Bowling Green prepares for its annual Community Holiday Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and presenting sponsors announced details for its Annual Community Holiday Parade, Saturday. According to a statement released by the BG Chamber of Commerce, the first unit will step off at 9:50 a.m....
City now taking submissions for snowplow-naming contest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it is now taking submissions for its snowplow-naming contest. The City says this year, residents will be able to track where plows are working on a city map, and they could be tracking a plow they had a hand in naming.
Toledo firefighter honored for his life-saving work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go above and beyond to make our world a better place. Six of our city’s frontline heroes are being honored this week. They’ll light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Myles Copeland is a...
Finds in the 419 - Ritter Planetarium & Brooks Observatory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks keeps his eyes to the skies as he visits the University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium and Brooks Observatory. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Nov. 16 Toledo Water Boil maps
Supporters of Olympic boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones rallied outside of a Lucas County courthouse on August 30, 2022, after police body camera footage showed an officer strike her in the head. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Lori Alexander. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at...
Toledo Walleye season starts to heat up
The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense in Ohio, meaning officers can pull someone over just for being on their phone. Currently, officers need to see a driver commit another offense first. 11/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. 'Jeopardy!' star testifies against trans youth bill in Ohio House. Updated:...
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
Honoring local frontline heroes
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
Owens Community College recognized for student voter engagement
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College has been recognized for its student voter engagement in 2022. Owens Community College was awarded the ALL IN Most Engaged Campus designation for its work in 2022 to increase student voter turnout. OCC now joins a select group of less than 400 colleges and universities nationally and one of 19 in Ohio to receive the inaugural honor.
When can Toledoans expect to see their medical debt relieved?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired on Nov. 9, when council voted on the ordinance. After months of delays, Toledo City Council voted 7-5 last week to approve a pared-down version of medical debt relief. Council approved $800,000 of ARPA funds to contribute for the proposal, which the Lucas County Commissioners pledged to match for a total of $1.6 million.
