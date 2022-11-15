ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

13abc Big Story: The War in Ukraine

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

War veteran’s family bid him farewell before organ donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 52-year-old Leonard Tate bid him farewell with an honor walk at St Vincent Medical Center Wednesday. His family says serving was a huge part of his life and he wanted to continue that in death by donating organs, including donating skin grafts to fire victims in Ukraine.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica Holiday Tree lighting honors local frontline heroes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to a lot of frontline heroes, and this week we’re going to introduce you to some of them. We’re featuring stories of six people who are making a difference in our community. They’ve been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo on Friday night.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Army veteran donates organs

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green prepares for its annual Community Holiday Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and presenting sponsors announced details for its Annual Community Holiday Parade, Saturday. According to a statement released by the BG Chamber of Commerce, the first unit will step off at 9:50 a.m....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

City now taking submissions for snowplow-naming contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it is now taking submissions for its snowplow-naming contest. The City says this year, residents will be able to track where plows are working on a city map, and they could be tracking a plow they had a hand in naming.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo firefighter honored for his life-saving work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go above and beyond to make our world a better place. Six of our city’s frontline heroes are being honored this week. They’ll light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Myles Copeland is a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Ritter Planetarium & Brooks Observatory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks keeps his eyes to the skies as he visits the University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium and Brooks Observatory. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Nov. 16 Toledo Water Boil maps

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Walleye season starts to heat up

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Honoring local frontline heroes

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Owens Community College recognized for student voter engagement

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College has been recognized for its student voter engagement in 2022. Owens Community College was awarded the ALL IN Most Engaged Campus designation for its work in 2022 to increase student voter turnout. OCC now joins a select group of less than 400 colleges and universities nationally and one of 19 in Ohio to receive the inaugural honor.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

When can Toledoans expect to see their medical debt relieved?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired on Nov. 9, when council voted on the ordinance. After months of delays, Toledo City Council voted 7-5 last week to approve a pared-down version of medical debt relief. Council approved $800,000 of ARPA funds to contribute for the proposal, which the Lucas County Commissioners pledged to match for a total of $1.6 million.
TOLEDO, OH

