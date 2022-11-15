ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TSA Officials Commemorate 20th Anniversary of the Federalization of New York Stewart International Airport

By Metropolitan Airport News, No Comments
metroairportnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroairportnews.com

JFKIAT Collaborates With CreatiVets to Honor Veterans at JFK’s Terminal 4

Ahead of Veterans Day, Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport set the stage for a powerful musical performance spotlighting veterans at the terminal and their journeys. The event marks the beginning of a special collaboration between JFKIAT – the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK – and CreatiVets, an organization that offers opportunities for relief and healing for veterans through the use of various forms of art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
metroairportnews.com

CBP at JFK Arrests Cocaine Smuggler

The wheels on this passenger’s wheelchair stopped going round and round on arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport when U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized her loaded wheelchair. On November 10, Ms. Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, arrived on a flight...
Jalopnik

NYPD Arrests Cyclist For Uncovering Obscured License Plate, Lets Driver Go

In a perfect world, you’d think the NYPD would have it out for drivers who illegally obscure their license plates. After all, New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently called for a crackdown on so-called “ghost cars.” But if you know anything about the NYPD, you won’t be surprised to hear that a cyclist who pulled a piece of plastic off an illegally obscured license plate ended up being arrested, while the offending driver was let go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York AG Cracking Down On Online Ammunition Sales

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – The state’s top prosecutor is cracking down on online ammunition sellers who are “illegally” shipping ammunition to New York residents and failing to keep records of these sales. An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’s Office found that 39...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY
Chalkbeat

KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses

A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Ten Charged With Crack Cocaine Distribution In Mount Vernon

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Frank A. Tarentino III, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Glenn Scott, Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Police Department (“MVPD”), and Terrance Raynor, Acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety (“WCDPS”), announced today the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment and a Complaint charging 10 defendants with narcotics distribution and firearm offenses in and around Westchester County, New York. The defendants, ESTEBAN MORALES, TRAVIS SWAIN, BOBBY BROWN, ISHMAEL MORALES, JONATHAN LONG, SR., DAYSHAWN RIVERS, SHANNA LEWIS, DWAYNE HUDSON, SHONTEEA WALKER, and MICHAEL VEGA will be presented in federal court today before United States Magistrate Judge Paul E. Davison.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Shore News Network

These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy