TSA Officials Commemorate 20th Anniversary of the Federalization of New York Stewart International Airport

metroairportnews.com
Port Authority Commemorates Local Hero With Street Naming at Newark Liberty International Airport
A new roadway servicing the new world-class Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will be named Col. Roberts Road in honor of New Jersey native Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, who was a member of the renowned Tuskegee Airmen program, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced at an event today.
metroairportnews.com
JFKIAT Collaborates With CreatiVets to Honor Veterans at JFK’s Terminal 4
Ahead of Veterans Day, Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport set the stage for a powerful musical performance spotlighting veterans at the terminal and their journeys. The event marks the beginning of a special collaboration between JFKIAT – the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK – and CreatiVets, an organization that offers opportunities for relief and healing for veterans through the use of various forms of art.
metroairportnews.com
CBP at JFK Arrests Cocaine Smuggler
The wheels on this passenger’s wheelchair stopped going round and round on arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport when U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized her loaded wheelchair. On November 10, Ms. Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, arrived on a flight...
Jalopnik
NYPD Arrests Cyclist For Uncovering Obscured License Plate, Lets Driver Go
In a perfect world, you’d think the NYPD would have it out for drivers who illegally obscure their license plates. After all, New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently called for a crackdown on so-called “ghost cars.” But if you know anything about the NYPD, you won’t be surprised to hear that a cyclist who pulled a piece of plastic off an illegally obscured license plate ended up being arrested, while the offending driver was let go.
NBC New York
‘I Have No Excuse:' Tearful Woman in NYPD Firebombing Apologizes to ‘Everybody'
A New York woman charged on federal crimes for firebombing an occupied NYPD vehicle during an eruption of demonstrations in the city following George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minnesota has been sentenced to six years in prison. Samantha Shader, of Catskill, New York, was found guilty of...
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle
A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
wnynewsnow.com
New York AG Cracking Down On Online Ammunition Sales
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – The state’s top prosecutor is cracking down on online ammunition sellers who are “illegally” shipping ammunition to New York residents and failing to keep records of these sales. An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’s Office found that 39...
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses
A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
yonkerstimes.com
Ten Charged With Crack Cocaine Distribution In Mount Vernon
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Frank A. Tarentino III, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Glenn Scott, Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Police Department (“MVPD”), and Terrance Raynor, Acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety (“WCDPS”), announced today the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment and a Complaint charging 10 defendants with narcotics distribution and firearm offenses in and around Westchester County, New York. The defendants, ESTEBAN MORALES, TRAVIS SWAIN, BOBBY BROWN, ISHMAEL MORALES, JONATHAN LONG, SR., DAYSHAWN RIVERS, SHANNA LEWIS, DWAYNE HUDSON, SHONTEEA WALKER, and MICHAEL VEGA will be presented in federal court today before United States Magistrate Judge Paul E. Davison.
These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay
The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
Vehicular Homicide: Rocklander Charged In 2021 Hit-Run That Killed Driver, 77, On GSP In Bergen
UPDATE: New Jersey State Police have arrested a Rockland County man who they said was responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old motorist on the Garden State Parkway a year and a half ago. Christopher Forrest, 26, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a...
