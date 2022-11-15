ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

thevalleyledger.com

3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating

EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
EASTON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Historic Flemington experiencing swift main street, borough wide revitalization

In the midst of a town-wide revitalization, Historic Flemington, N.J., located in the heart of Hunterdon County, has reached a tipping point in attracting new businesses. “The future of Main Street is full of pioneering spirit and optimism,” said Flemington Community Partnership (FCP) Executive Director Robin Lapidus. “During the past two months we’ve seen business owners, who have looked around Main Street for several years finally signing leases, and available properties are now changing hands.”
FLEMINGTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots

When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location

Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
Travel Maven

This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party

19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
