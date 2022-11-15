Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
NY Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert Hosts Meet & Greet at Shoprite of Greater MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
thevalleyledger.com
3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating
EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk
It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
Holiday happenings announced across Bucks County
The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving often see a fierce battle between Halloween and Christmas lovers. While the former are locked in spooky season mode until the end of November, the other side breaks out the tree and lights on the first of the month. Still, no matter what side...
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
buckscountyherald.com
Historic Flemington experiencing swift main street, borough wide revitalization
In the midst of a town-wide revitalization, Historic Flemington, N.J., located in the heart of Hunterdon County, has reached a tipping point in attracting new businesses. “The future of Main Street is full of pioneering spirit and optimism,” said Flemington Community Partnership (FCP) Executive Director Robin Lapidus. “During the past two months we’ve seen business owners, who have looked around Main Street for several years finally signing leases, and available properties are now changing hands.”
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location
Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
New Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Lambertville, NJ
I have some exciting news. After some unexpected delays, the opening date has been set for the new Italian restaurant in the old Liberty Hall in Lambertville. You're finally going to get to sit at the Tavola Rustica on Tuesday, November 22nd. You know what that is, right?. Tavola Rustica...
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party
19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0