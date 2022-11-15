ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Firefighters from 4 departments respond to house fire

VENEDOCIA — Firefighters from four departments — Middle Point, Ohio City, Delphos, and Van Wert — responded to a house fire at 15118 Main St. in Venedocia early Wednesday morning. Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT were also at the scene. Reportedly no one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor called in after spotting smoke. The fire is under investigation. (DHI Media/Sherry Missler)
VENEDOCIA, OH
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
hometownstations.com

Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax

WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what appears to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested

WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy

Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
QUINCY, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green wins Battle of I-75 beating Toledo 42-35

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s neighbor against neighbor and relative versus relative. All decorum goes out the window for the Battle of I-75. The backyard brawl rivalry between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons gave UT a home field advantage this year. BG traveled north up I-75 to the Glass Bowl on a snowy Tuesday evening. In the end, the Falcons returned home with a win that came down to the wire.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

