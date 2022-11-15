Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Van Wert Co. Sheriff: 25 to 40 thousand minks with a diet consisting of 'fresh kills' released from farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break-in at a Hoaglin Township mink farm during which somewhere between 25,000 and 40,000 minks were released from their crates. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the...
Weasels gone wild: Thousands of minks loose in Ohio
Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives -- minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
Times-Bulletin
Firefighters from 4 departments respond to house fire
VENEDOCIA — Firefighters from four departments — Middle Point, Ohio City, Delphos, and Van Wert — responded to a house fire at 15118 Main St. in Venedocia early Wednesday morning. Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT were also at the scene. Reportedly no one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor called in after spotting smoke. The fire is under investigation. (DHI Media/Sherry Missler)
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what appears to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
13abc.com
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer in Whitehouse is off the job and has been fired amid claims she exchanged text messages with an Anthony Wayne high school student. School leaders and police administrators are calling the situation inappropriate. According to the documents obtained by 13abc, the former officer...
Suspect found in clothing store after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
PIQUA — A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Shelby County to Miami County Monday morning. Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert from the city’s FLOCK camera system just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle in question was a blue 2015 Chevrolet truck that was reported stolen from Fayette County.
peakofohio.com
County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy
Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
13abc.com
Bowling Green wins Battle of I-75 beating Toledo 42-35
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s neighbor against neighbor and relative versus relative. All decorum goes out the window for the Battle of I-75. The backyard brawl rivalry between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons gave UT a home field advantage this year. BG traveled north up I-75 to the Glass Bowl on a snowy Tuesday evening. In the end, the Falcons returned home with a win that came down to the wire.
