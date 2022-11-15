TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s neighbor against neighbor and relative versus relative. All decorum goes out the window for the Battle of I-75. The backyard brawl rivalry between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons gave UT a home field advantage this year. BG traveled north up I-75 to the Glass Bowl on a snowy Tuesday evening. In the end, the Falcons returned home with a win that came down to the wire.

