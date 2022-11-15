Read full article on original website
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
Mendota Reporter
A time of remembrance
MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15
The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be bringing its mobile food pantry to St. Mary Immaculate Parish on Tuesday, November 15th from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM CST. All of the food will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Please arrive at around 4 PM because the food will go quickly.
We Found Out What’s Going in This Cool Looking Loves Park Building
I've been driving by the construction for a while and the building looks pretty unique, today I finally heard what's opening there in late November or December. If your kids are like mine, they will be excited about their first visit to this new business coming to Loves Park. What...
Mendota Reporter
Paw Paw Board hears waste disposal proposals
PAW PAW – Two waste-disposal companies presented their estimates for a new contract to commence April 1 during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The information was taken for discussion. Jeff Politsch, publisher of the Chicago Road Shopper, will be retiring. The Chicago Road Shopper...
wjol.com
Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet
An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in Illinois
A popular discount retail store recently opened another store location in Illinois just in time for the busy holiday season. Read on to learn more. On November 13, 2022, the popular discount store Marshalls opened its newest Illinois store location in Freeport.
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
WIFR
Rockford man charged with possession of firearms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
wjol.com
Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
(Left: R. Caldwell Right: A. Hodge) Courtesy of the Will County Sheriff's Office. Two men connected to an armed robbery in Frankfort Township from earlier this year have been arrested by Will County authorities. 23-year-old Alvin Hodge of Chicago and 25-year-old Rashe Caldwell of Riverdale have both been charged with aggravated armed robbery for their roll in the robbery of Ryan’s Pub. It was back on April 30th at approximately 3:15 am that the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ryan’s Pub at 7928 W. Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Frankfort for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
WSPY NEWS
Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute
The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
Joliet police investigating 6 vehicles ‘intentionally’ set on fire with gasoline
JOLIET, Ill — The Joliet Police Department is investigating after six vehicles were ‘intentionally’ set on fire early Wednesday morning. The vehicle fires happened around 4 a.m. in the Reedwood area, which is on the city’s West Side, according to a Facebook post from the department. Four vehicles were “heavily damaged” and two vehicles had […]
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
WIFR
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
