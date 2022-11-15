Kearis Jackson brilliantly sums up UGA football culture: ‘You can’t have selfish guys on you team”

ATHENS — Kearis Jackson is certainly capable of putting in better numbers than he has in 2022. You don’t make the kind of catches he did on Saturday for Georgia without having some sort of ability.

Through 10 games, Jackson has just 18 catches for 246 yards. He’s fifth on the team in yards and is currently looking up at running back Kenny McIntosh and tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the receptions leaderboard.

Yet Jackson isn’t all that bothered by his role in the offense. There’s something else that bugs and it really helps explain why this Georgia team is playing as well as it has this season.

“I’m here to win games. I’m not here to have 1,000 yards, 20 touchdowns,” Jackson said. “I know I wanted to come in for that, I would have went somewhere else, but I’m trying to put championship years on our walls and trying to be a national champion, an SEC champion, so whatever Coach Monken feels like is going to put us in the best position to win, I’m down for it. I’m a team player.

