fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of killing girlfriend 'bragged' about her death, gets arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man already serving time in a Tampa prison for attempted murder will now face a murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of his then-girlfriend in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Bobby Lee Story, 57, was arrested on Tuesday and...
Sentencing phase begins in man found guilty of girlfriend's death
TAMPA, Fla. — Life or death is hanging in the balance as the sentencing phase for convicted murderer Matthew Terry is underway in a Hillsborough courtroom. A jury on Tuesday convicted the 47-year-old of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend – Lithia school teacher Kay Baker.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
fox13news.com
Bodycam video shows moments leading up to armed robbery suspect being shot by Sarasota officer
SARASOTA, Fla. - An armed man accused of trying to rob an elderly woman in a Publix parking lot was shot by a Sarasota police officer following a chase and it was captured on bodycam video. In the parking lot of Homewood Suites off Fruitville road, a Sarasota Police Officer...
fox13news.com
Jury weighs death penalty after Mathew Terry was convicted in girlfriend's stabbing death
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury is weighing the death penalty after Matthew Terry was convicted of killing his girlfriend earlier this year. The defendant was found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury only took one hour to decide Terry was guilty in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Kay...
Fatal shooting investigation determines officer was 'within his legal duties'
A state attorney determined that an officer that shot and killed a suspect in Sept. did so 'within his legal duties,' according to a statement released on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Matthew Terry found guilty: Ex-girlfriend describes stabbing that nearly killed her
TAMPA, Fla. - The deciding factor in the murder trial of Matthew Terry may have been the living evidence of his violent past. Terry's ex-girlfriend, Michelle Rogers testified Tuesday about how he nearly killed her back in 2017 when they lived together in Michigan. She barely survived it. Kay Baker didn't.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Matthew Terry found guilty of murdering Hillsborough County teacher
A Hillsborough County jury found Matthew Terry guilty of first-degree murder for the death of a 43-year-old Hillsborough County teacher.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
HCSO: 39-year-old inmate dies due to 'medical condition'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said on Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate. Ashley Boggs was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday due to a medical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
Man arrested after shooting, killing guest at New Port Richey house party: PCSO
A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on Saturday night left one person dead at a house party in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
11-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Polk County; suspect turns himself in
An 11-year-old child is recovering after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
4th person arrested after woman's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has become the fourth person arrested for setting a body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley in August, according to an arrest affidavit. Martellish Hale was charged with abuse of a dead body — the same charge 64-year-old Julie Heltman Curran,...
fox13news.com
Port of Tampa Bay construction worker dead after 3,000-pound bundle of lumber crushes him, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A construction worker is dead after a bundle of lumber rolled off a forklift and crushed him Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the accident at Port Tampa Bay at about 11:07 a.m. A person working at...
1 injured in Pinellas County school bus crash with 23 kids on board
One person was injured when a Nissan pickup truck crashed into a Pinellas County school bus loaded with children Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff's office: Deadly shooting stemmed from argument in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Port Richey Saturday evening. Just before 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Magnolia Valley Drive and Raintree Drive. That's where they found one person dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
